Blue Scholars – “Hi-808” Video

“HI-808” is the latest joint from the Blue Scholars dedicated to the 50th state Hawaii. Set to drop their latest project, the OOF! EP, the group has been busy being the latest signing a joint venture with the Duck Down Records family. To download a track off the EP, hit up their site, bluescholars.com.
dope
206 represent!
song is eh, hawaii is the shit tho
Hey guys, the original video doesn’t work anymore– the one that’s posted on their blog does though, if you wanted to embed a new one.
foodland poke… rep.
Hoomanakaz, Hi-State, Omega SickS, Killawatts Mongoose, Timer, Kavet The Catalyst, DJ Static…so many unsung heroes of the underground that repped Hawai’I back in the day…
I wanna REAL plate lunch…and some Spam musubi from a local manapua truck…and some Sam Choy’s…mmmmm, good food, lol
*flashes shaka*