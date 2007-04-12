“Can’t Stand Unofficial, Wet Tissue, Lame Bustin’ Scud Missles…”

“…You Rollin’ Like Trump, You’ll Get Your Meat Lumped…”

Feeding your addiction for more Joell Ortiz, HHNLive has up an invu w/everybody’s current favorite discussing being turned away by labels because of his image, signing with Dr. Dre, his early days and how he built his buzz, what happened with So So Def and much more…

Rich Boy – Throw Some D’s (Travis Barker Remix)

Different feel while still maintaining some of the original elements.

Anybody holding an mp3 of Lyfe’s “Must Be Nice”, the version used in the video with the guitar break in it?

Prefix has similar coverage poppin with K.O.S.

Thugonline recently asked myself & others “What Makes a Good Hip Hop Album ?” Go there & peep out what some of your favorite bloggers had to say.

Kelly Rowland is preparing to drop Ms. Kelly in June. Let the beasting begin now with the video for “Like This” featuring Eve.

We’re still giving away stuff – tickets to see the Clipse, TEN microphones, etc etc et al – and we’ve still got more to come. Get in where you fit in.

Loosies

UGK ft Outkast & Three 6 Mafia – International Players Anthem (Dirty)

DJ Khaled ft Jadakiss, Ja Rule & Fat Joe – New York is Back

Prodigy ft Big T.W.I.N. – Sold My Soul (prod by Havoc) Courtesy Of Spine Magazine

Hell Rell – Streets Gonna Love Me

Paul Cain Feat. Red Cafe & Freck Billionaire – Jack Move

Loosies

Feel Free To Donate To The Cause Via Paypal. Smoking.Section@gmail.com

