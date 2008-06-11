The coming soon is now here.
DJ Green Lantern Presents Charles Hamilton: Outside Looking Mixtape
Previously Posted — The Game, Kanyeâ€¦and Charles Hamilton
The coming soon is now here.
DJ Green Lantern Presents Charles Hamilton: Outside Looking Mixtape
Previously Posted — The Game, Kanyeâ€¦and Charles Hamilton
Uno
Damn, that’s 4 in less than 24 hours!
i have deja already posted that
…but here probably the really real one !
encore and again, peace
yall.
ps: someone have “Close The Door” by rapper Consequence (and dj whoo kid probably)
THX IN AD
Props x100.. This shit’s gonna be dope.
Consequence – Close The Door (Feat. NaS)
[sharebee.com]
hey, hey…what do you say! thanks for the assist, gotty. i’m looking forward to hearing this…
@J!?!?
merci beaucoup
I like CH so I am looking forward to nice tape…grassy ass la seccion de fumar
imma listen just cuzza the damn cover art. heat!
That cover is siiiick. Should do a Mario one next.
^ Co-sign. That cover is fresh.
Mixtape sounds dope so far. Kid knows the formula — Sing them hooks! Anybody got any background info on this dude? I’ve never really heard of ’em ’til the video with ‘Ye and the Game.
Yes, the cover art is dope.
i know i’m a little late, but dude is nice imo…..
[www.worldstarhiphop.com]
Gotty, you right.
Charles goes in.
That 9th track is ridiculously on repeat.
“NES flow, shoot a duck out the air…”
crazy.
[…] Previously Posted — DJ Green Lantern Presents Charles Hamilton: Outside Looking […]