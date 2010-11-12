Banks keeps coming up big leading up to H.F.M. 2. Blue Hef’s coarse vocals sound casket sharp when paired with production fit for a funeral procession, courtesy of Nick Speed.[audio:http://www.archive.org/download/LloydBanksFeat.PushaThomeSweetHome/LloydBanks-HomeSweetHomeft.PushaT.mp3%5D
Lloyd Banks Feat. Pusha T – “Home Sweet Home” (Prod. by Nick Speed) | Alt. Link
Props: LowKey
this is tough.
Nick Speed is a beast. Heard some of his album This Side Of The Speaker and the beats are epic. Good people, too.
dope
this shit is pure heat rocks. At this point, I think I’ll buy the damn album
*hits da download link…..
banks been comin up money lately…cant wait 2c wht he has 2 offer wit hfm2.been rootin 4da guy since da guess whos back tape.homie had me goin crazy nda trap wit tht victory freestyle.
wait wait…is ths ON hfm2???if so il slapn da delete button! dont wanna hear it til it drops.
Had to suffer through the 1st verse to hear Pusha kill it but the wait was well worth it.
ths IS off hfm2!
*DELETES frm download folder!
banks has done right this year.
Shit is real thorough…HFM2 soundin good sofar
Suprised joints like King/DoMyThing and Reach Out didn’t make the cut, Banks has been supplying heat pretty consistently
This joint is definitely tough, reminds me of Mobb Deep circa 95
shits nasty as fuck…ya’ll say nick speed produced this so where is the no.id, kanye production goin on the album