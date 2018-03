Banks keeps coming up big leading up to H.F.M. 2. Blue Hef’s coarse vocals sound casket sharp when paired with production fit for a funeral procession, courtesy of Nick Speed.

[audio: http://www.archive.org/download/LloydBanksFeat.PushaThomeSweetHome/LloydBanks-HomeSweetHomeft.PushaT.mp3%5D

Lloyd Banks Feat. Pusha T – “Home Sweet Home” (Prod. by Nick Speed) | Alt. Link

Props: LowKey