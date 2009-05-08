New Drizzy from his upcoming mixtape, The Drought Is Over: Friends With Money, which should be leaking later today I suppose.[audio:http://www.snapdrive.net/files/591135/take%20you%20down%20-%20drake.mp3%5D
Download — Drake – “Take You Down”
Bonus — Drake – Friends With Money: The Drought Is Over Special Edition Promo Video
i like Drake when he kicks that hood shit, not this overdone radio friendly bullshit
lol, nothing about Drake has ever really screamed “he hood!” to me.
Is it me or is Drake blowing up too fast? Someone needs to X Young Money out of Drake’s life b/c Wayne ruins things or dumbs shit down… not like Drake is on some conscious/lyrical tip but damn Drake could make it w/o Wayne & hangers-on.
I don’t mind a dude saingin’ and all, but this is kinda getting…um……..extra?
I’ve been trying not to hate too hard on dude by keeping my trap shut, but I seriously do not understand the hype of this cat. He sings and he raps, and he does both well. But what’s the huge, mass bandwagon appeal of him?
I actually don’t care for anything off of his So Far Gone mixtape. I have listened to it (by request from every chick I know) at least 4 times straight through trying to like it and I just don’t.
What the heck? This sounds like The Dream taking a dump.
so you start hanging out with wayne and have to start acting like a fake blood as well?
lost points with me for that…singing is good though…would have been a dope track had he not pulled that
This is garbage. I actually like his music, but this is just terrible. He might be letting the hype get to him.
Oh shit he improved his singing…
@ panama jackson…I think it has something to do the bandwagon thing. I’ve been following drake since Replacement girl and all that(before he had a buzz) and I think he’s good not great, just good
yeah, i’ll cop to dude being talented, but hell, so many folks are talented. i feel the same way about Alicia Keys (which i know is blasphemy to some folks). she’s talented, but i think she gets WAY too much credit for her music. most of it is the same rehashed sample driven hip-hop soul that mary was doing in the early 90s. she gets so much credit for her ability to play piano and yet, most of her music is devoid of any real live instrumentation.
she does put on one hell of a live show though.
but yeah, Drake, not feeling him and i just don’t get it.
Drake’s similar to Wayne in that they’ve had followings since they were both tweens–Drake was a Degrassi kid who was smart enough to never turn on that fanbase, which was hoooge, btw.
In fact, he was smart enough to market his first mixtape Comeback Season almost straight to that tween audience. lyrically, he never ran from his roots as a child actor…
point is when you build on your base instead of running from it, you can grow quicker than not.
so now dude is gettin’ Charles Hamilton like buzz… i’m guessin’ that by 2010 he’ll drop something official.
then again, he could go the way of Corey Gunz… or CHam, even.
Damn, I like Drake but this is real corny. Ditto what KThundo said too. soowoo? WTF???
Drake said this was a reference track……..for Rebirth maybe, that would make sense with how it sounds.
I’m usually the number one drake stan, and love everything he puts out…
but for some reason i just can’t feel this…like, he sounds like he’s singing through his nose on this.
not so much, boo.
I Like The Song , I Dnt See Why Yall Dickeat .