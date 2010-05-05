Fat Joe Feat. Young Jeezy – “HaHa (Slow Down)” Video

However do you want, however do you need Joe–that’s what he’s going to give you. After finally listening to the peasants of the peanut gallery in The Land of Terror Squadia, Cook Crack came to realization that being the East Coast Rick Ross wasn’t all it was bigged up to be and decided to lean back to familar waters. That mainstream per se, has brought him back to the essence and he’s got tales from The Darkside, starting with this summer banger with Jeezy.

Pointless appearance by Diddy as well.

