Fat Joe Feat. Young Jeezy – “HaHa (Slow Down)” Video

However do you want, however do you need Joe–that’s what he’s going to give you. After finally listening to the peasants of the peanut gallery in The Land of Terror Squadia, Cook Crack came to realization that being the East Coast Rick Ross wasn’t all it was bigged up to be and decided to lean back to familar waters. That mainstream per se, has brought him back to the essence and he’s got tales from The Darkside, starting with this summer banger with Jeezy.
Pointless appearance by Diddy as well.
I can’t believe you bumped a Hell Rell post off the top spot for this shit.
the diggin in the crates joey crack won’t be back until punisher (rip) starts dropping ghostwrites on homeboy from thug’s mansion
shit, might as well shout an rip for joey crack while we’re at it too
as much as fat joe has sucked over the past few years, he came back with a pretty good song
Hard to imagine Joey Crack Crack Crack Crack was in the same group as Big L.
People knock Fat Joseph but he’s fighting to stay relevant, and he gets my respect for that. I love DITC but what are they doing now? grafting away in the indie rap circuit somewhere – Joey Crack’s never gonna rival 50 Cent in the celebrity stakes but he’s still got a decent presence out there, and this track won’t hurt him a bit, it’s solid if a little unremarkable.
Whats with all the Joe hate? Cat’s got more stripes (street & rap) than 99% of these blog-sations *cough*cudidrakehamiltonbobwalejcole*cough*
im like the only person that thinks this beat is wack as shit
Lol @ Joey throwing shots at Precious.
not a big fan of joey, but I can bump to this track. good summer joint!
are my eyes lying to me, or is that tahiry on the car?? …and i dont know if anyone else saw this but ([worldstarhiphop.com]).funny
Fat Joe continues to make hot tracks BUT, his albums continue to brick just like this one will. This is sad but true….
2005: Lean Back – That was the best anthem for NY (imo) since New York by Ja Rule
2006: Make It Rain – I Hated this song, but this song was just bonkers for the clubs and for the music charts
2009 – One – Thought this was hot because of who he was tryin to appeal to, and also in general i thought the song was hot.
2010 – Haha (Slow Down) – He brought back that real New York essence with this track, and showed people at the same time that he could still spit.
Sales for Albums:
2005: All or Nothing – 300,000
2006: Me, Myself & I – 206,000
2008: The Elephant In The Room – 47,125
2009: J.O.S.E. 2 – 8,800
Fat Joey Crack is a legend. From DICT to Big PUN to Lean Back !
He Got His Doe, He Got His Classics too, Already !!
Haha Slow Down Son U Killin’ Em !!!
btw the Darkside vol.1 is gonna be a problem tho !