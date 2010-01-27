Most of us were caught off guard when Gorilla Zoe showed an odd taste for echoing European pop on his last release, Don’t Feed Da Animals. But now that he’s back to the money on his new and energetic, electric-guitar-infused banger “Like A Drug,” Zoey expresses a more customary palette with an insightful menu fit for a baller.

“I used to eat Taco Bell, now it’s ten ounce lobsters without the shell / Calimari shawty it’s a cheesecakse party, got cheese in the cake but I used to eat at Hardees/ Still Mickey Dees ’cause I love the fries…”

Or, even better…

“Key West eating Key Lime pie/ Used to eat bologna sandwich now it’s Rubens on rye…”

Despite head-shaking, fast-food lyrics about upper-echelon living, this Gorilla from Da Hood comes correct on what could potentially be the single that reestablishes his natural fan base of hood figgas and freak-a-leeks. Take a peek at “Like A Drug,” because even though originality isn’t the recipe, the flat-out fun succumbed from listening is fresh out the oven.

And it’s making me hungry.

Download — Gorilla Zoe – “Like A Drug” (Prod by Oddz N Endz)