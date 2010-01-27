Gorilla Zoe – “Like A Drug”

#Music
01.27.10 8 years ago 9 Comments

Most of us were caught off guard when Gorilla Zoe showed an odd taste for echoing European pop on his last release, Don’t Feed Da Animals. But now that he’s back to the money on his new and energetic, electric-guitar-infused banger “Like A Drug,” Zoey expresses a more customary palette with an insightful menu fit for a baller.

I used to eat Taco Bell, now it’s ten ounce lobsters without the shell / Calimari shawty it’s a cheesecakse party, got cheese in the cake but I used to eat at Hardees/ Still Mickey Dees ’cause I love the fries…

Or, even better…

Key West eating Key Lime pie/ Used to eat bologna sandwich now it’s Rubens on rye…

Despite head-shaking, fast-food lyrics about upper-echelon living, this Gorilla from Da Hood comes correct on what could potentially be the single that reestablishes his natural fan base of hood figgas and freak-a-leeks. Take a peek at “Like A Drug,” because even though originality isn’t the recipe, the flat-out fun succumbed from listening is fresh out the oven.

And it’s making me hungry.

[audio:http://www.snapdrive.net/files/591135/03%20Like%20A%20Drug%20Prod%20by%20Oddz%20N%20Endz.mp3%5D

Download — Gorilla Zoe – “Like A Drug” (Prod by Oddz N Endz)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Music
TAGSDon't Feed Da AnimalsGorilla ZoeMP3sMusic

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP