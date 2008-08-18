HBD! To Patrick M. & Jesse H.

Flipped it a little this go-round and opted to take this over the Stevie song.
Feliz CupleaÃ±os fellas!
Cashis & Young De Feat. Freeway and Kurupt – Why Not (Remix) (Produced by Rikinatti)
DJ Khaled Feat. Kanye West & T-Pain – Go Hard
Cory Gunz – No Drama
Willie Da Kid Feat. Trey Songz,Gucci Mane,LA The Darkman,Bun-B & Yung Joc – Love For Money
Scarface – High Powered
Gucci Mane Feat. Yo Gotti & Willie The Kid – Smoke
Nicki Minaj – Still I Rise
Jah-Free – The One
Katy Perry Ft. Flo-Rida – I Kissed A Girl (Remix)
Lloyd Banks – Finally
Happy fuckin bornday to both of you!
i like this song betta.
christina applegate has breast cancer…
that Scarface has been on repeat the last few days.
My sons. I smile not only knowing that you guys are both my grown children but I because I have the skill to conceive you on the same day.
Happy Birthday lol
Happy BDay!!!
yes ‘face has been gettin’ some spins.
How was Tropic Thunder?
same here….but that big L Principal of the New school might take its place
Big L – Principal of the New School
[www.zshare.net]
havent watched tropic thunder yet…
finally watched batman last night, wasnt too impressed….definitely didnt live up to the hype.
@ PB
only HEARD/READ good things about it, but I’m converting it to DVD as we ‘speak’…
I’ve seen Tropic Thunder twice now. It was worth every bit of the 16 bucks or so I paid. Shit I might go watch it a third time. idk though. I kinda want to check out Pineapple Express again. Danny McBride is on the come up this Fisummer. I just google’d him and I’m gonna have to check out The Foot Fist Way now.
Not that I’m big on horoscope, but Leos in the building….
yeaaaahhh Leos!!
Happy Birthday, fellas.
[www.amazon.com]
If Will Ferrell’s production company decided to pick this up, and he’s appeared on Conan promoting this already then this must be some funny feces.
Daniel “Danny” R. McBride (born December 29, 1976) is an American actor, writer, and producer. In 2006, McBride appeared in the lead role in the low-budget comedy film The Foot Fist Way, which he wrote with friends and frequent collaborators Jody Hill and Ben Best. Will Ferrell and Adam McKay’s production company, Gary Sanchez Productions, has picked up distribution rights to the film and hopes for it to endure a Napoleon Dynamite-like success. McBride has recently filmed major supporting roles in the comedies Hot Rod, The Heartbreak Kid, Drillbit Taylor, Tropic Thunder, and Pineapple Express. McBride has also created and starred in the 2008 HBO pilot, East Bound and Down, which he worked on again with Jody Hill and Ben Best. Gary Sanchez Productions is producing the show.
McBride appeared as a guest on Late Night with Conan O’Brien on February 26, 2008 as the character Fred Simmons of The Foot Fist Way. Many viewers were not familiar with either the character or the actor and as a result there was initially much speculation as to whether the seemingly disastrous Tae Kwon Do demonstration–during which Simmons asked for a “redo” after a failed block-splitting attempt, with his allotted time on the show already over–and awkward interview–during which he repeatedly lashed out at fellow guest Will Ferrell for dancing around in a sexual nature during his interview segment earlier–were real or staged. Among the only immediate clues to suggest the interview was a setup was when the website for the film was flashed on screen during the interview.
Hell naw. It’s straight to dvd. Comes out 9-23.
[www.thefootfistway.com]
oh yea leos r def in da buildin
theres some good olympics on 2night…
really lookin 4ward to that womens beach volleyball…
Happy B-Day fam!
Also…Happy belated to my man Gino! (Sorry i missed u homie)
oh n i forgot..happy b-day mayne
happy born day yall…drink a cold one and smoke suntin
My sons. I smile not only knowing that you guys are both my grown children but I because I have the skill to conceive you on the same day.
====================================
LMAO @ TC
Happy Birthday Guys!!! I gotta piff stuffed spliff all rolled & ready for 12:00!
I heard Lyfe say otherwise, but I choose to rock with my dude “Young” Hova….30’s the new 20, Baby!!!
*Okay, then why do I feel ancient as a mutha. Here’s to holdin up like Cool James….*
Hold up Pat only wrote like 3 articles this year he don’t get no happy b-day shout- do some work, but ok u did come back so hope ur day was very enjoyable & urs as well JH
[www.ubucks.net]
or
[www.ubucks.net]
Artistâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦: The Game
Albumâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦.: L.A.X.
Genreâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦.: Rap
Sourceâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦: CD
Yearâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦..: 2008
Ripperâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦: Uknown
Codecâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦.: FhG
Versionâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦..: MPEG 1 Layer III
Qualityâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦..: CBR 192, (avg. bitrate: 192kbps)
Channelsâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦.: Joint Stereo / 44100 hz
Tagsâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦..: ID3 v1.1, ID3 v2.3
Informationâ€¦â€¦â€¦.:
Ripped byâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦: Unkown on 8/17/2008
Posted byâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦: drake_411 on 8/17/2008
News Serverâ€¦â€¦â€¦.:
News Group(s)â€¦â€¦..:
Includedâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦.: NFO, SFV, M3U
â€”â€”â€”â€”â€”â€”â€”â€”â€”â€”â€”â€”â€”â€”â€”â€”â€”â€”â€”â€”â€”â€”â€”
Tracklisting
â€”â€”â€”â€”â€”â€”â€”â€”â€”â€”â€”â€”â€”â€”â€”â€”â€”â€”â€”â€”â€”â€”â€”
1. (00:01:21) The Game – Intro (Feat. DMX)
2. (00:04:00) The Game – L.A.X. Files
3. (00:03:39) The Game – State Of Emergency (Feat. Ice Cube)
4. (00:04:51) The Game – Bulletproof Diaries (Feat. Raekwon)
5. (00:05:19) The Game – My Life (Feat. Lil Wayne)
6. (00:05:15) The Game – Money
7. (00:04:33) The Game – Cali Sunshine (Feat. Bilal)
8. (00:04:04) The Game – Ya Head (Feat. Ludacris)
9. (00:01:50) The Game – Hard Liquor (Interlude)
10. (00:04:31) The Game – House Of Pain
11. (00:03:39) The Game – Gentleman’s Affair (Feat. Ne-Yo)
12. (00:04:39) The Game – Let Us Live (Feat. Chrisette Michelle)
13. (00:03:55) The Game – Touchdown (Feat. Raheem DeVaughn)
14. (00:04:27) The Game – Angel (Feat. Common)
15. (00:04:37) The Game – Never Can Say Goodbye (Feat. Latoya Williams)
16. (00:04:00) The Game – Dope Boys (Feat. Travis Barker)
17. (00:04:21) The Game – Game’s Pain (Feat. Keyshia Cole)
18. (00:05:42) The Game – Letter To The King (Feat. Nas)
19. (00:01:28) The Game – Outro (Feat. DMX)
Playing Timeâ€¦â€¦â€¦: 01:16:13
Total Sizeâ€¦â€¦â€¦..: 104.81 MB
^^^ pretty sure that’s just the same old webrip but good lookin out anyway bomber
after 2nd look it is, i swore when i check the wording on the post it said group, my bad sherm
oh it’s all good man
Dear Bull,
I wrote AT LEAST 6 posts this year.
Mundy and I have been ghosting for Blueprint 3. This takes time.
TY Crew!
Happy Birthday fellas!
happy bday my fellow tss-ers
lol @ ghosting for bp3…
happy bdays
Happy B-Day Gents