HBD! To Patrick M. & Jesse H.

Flipped it a little this go-round and opted to take this over the Stevie song.

Feliz CupleaÃ±os fellas!

Loosies

Cashis & Young De Feat. Freeway and Kurupt – Why Not (Remix) (Produced by Rikinatti)

DJ Khaled Feat. Kanye West & T-Pain – Go Hard

Cory Gunz – No Drama

Willie Da Kid Feat. Trey Songz,Gucci Mane,LA The Darkman,Bun-B & Yung Joc – Love For Money

Scarface – High Powered

Gucci Mane Feat. Yo Gotti & Willie The Kid – Smoke

Nicki Minaj – Still I Rise

Jah-Free – The One

Katy Perry Ft. Flo-Rida – I Kissed A Girl (Remix)

Lloyd Banks – Finally

Loosies