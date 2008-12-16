Immortal Technique @ SOB’s

Tuesday December 16th. HOT 97 & S.O.B.’s Present: Who’s Next In Line featuring Immortal Technique with performances by Akir, Spark Flame, The Circle, and Response. Hosted by Poisen Pen and Peter Rosenberg.
no one’s commented on this yet?
Immortal Technique is the shit. He did a show w/ Dead Prez that I got to catch in BK and just ripped it. I’d highly recommend this shit to anyone able to make it.