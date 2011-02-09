Zach Galifianakis Gets Fresh With Tila Tequila & Jennifer Aniston

That Tila Tequila sure knows how to give award-winning interviews, doesn’t she? Word on the web is that she’s been firmly holding on to her 15 minutes with a new series of vegetarian videos, but you’ll have to search for those in your own time.

In the meantime, she recently starred as the (featured?) guest of honor on Zach Galifanakis’ infamous Between Two Ferns, where she managed to get in between America’s girl next door, Jennifer Aniston in the process. Hilarity is to be expected but a Speed Stick® sponsor is not.

Salute: Funny Or Die