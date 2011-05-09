In The Studio: Pac Div – “Rollin”

On their most recent trip to the A, Pac Div stopped through 3LittleDigs’ headquarters and dropped a quick performance clip for their song “Rollin” off Don’t Mention It.
Cred: 3LD
One of my favorites from Don’t Mention It. Don’t sleep on Ty$ either.
Pac Div x Grand Hustle… I foresee good things happening!
They keep talkin’ this new West
But dude we been here, you left
cold ass opening
I love the Cali vibes that I get from this song.
This feels like Summer
Cali’s finest.
These dudes do not get enough credit.