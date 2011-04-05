JoiStaRR – “Yellow (Coldplay Remix)”

While we want for springtime to get its ass in gear for Twenty Eleven, JoiStaRR is spreading April cheer with a sunny disposition from her forthcoming breakout project, Broccoli & Noodles. And the breakout has been a long time coming for one of L.A.’s song angels. Waiting in the wing behind an one Mr. Kanye West on concerts and tours, (including the one that Glow(ed) In The Dark) and recording with everyone from Raphael Saadiq to Ghostface Killah to T.I. and Estelle, her formal introduction to the music realm—traced by producer Mars the Planet—is laced with a bubbling harmony, radiant vocals, ensuring that the ladies will love it while the fellas won’t mind tapping a foot or two to the rhythm.
Circle your calendar and menu for Broccoli & Noodles, a pop music dish with Hip-Hop garnish. The word is Kanye and the late, great J Dilla are set to be cooks in the kitchen as well.
What the fuck is this shit? I am actually a big coldplay fan…and this is the worst thing I’ve ever heard since j-kwon…its random to be doin a remix to that song but then ur gonna do it like that? #fail
i actually like it A LOT and feel its a great remix of Coldplay’ Yellows. Excited to hear more from JoiStaRR!
Excuse this brief lapse of ignorance…maybe Mr. See was checking her bio and pics before he got scooped up..
I was just thinking that the photo looked just like that dude next to Mr. C up top.
I love this song! nice take on it Joistarr! fuck McShady . that person is just a idiot hater!
hahahahah this shit is hilarious . hate all you want bitches she’s the shit! Joistarr is gone be a super star watch then niggas n bitches gone be like “Joistarr can I have yo autograph”
I actually cant stop listening to this song !!!! Yelllooooooooooow!!!!!! I love Coldplay AND JoiStarr!