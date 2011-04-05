JoiStaRR – “Yellow (Coldplay Remix)”

While we want for springtime to get its ass in gear for Twenty Eleven, JoiStaRR is spreading April cheer with a sunny disposition from her forthcoming breakout project, Broccoli & Noodles. And the breakout has been a long time coming for one of L.A.’s song angels. Waiting in the wing behind an one Mr. Kanye West on concerts and tours, (including the one that Glow(ed) In The Dark) and recording with everyone from Raphael Saadiq to Ghostface Killah to T.I. and Estelle, her formal introduction to the music realm—traced by producer Mars the Planet—is laced with a bubbling harmony, radiant vocals, ensuring that the ladies will love it while the fellas won’t mind tapping a foot or two to the rhythm.

Circle your calendar and menu for Broccoli & Noodles, a pop music dish with Hip-Hop garnish. The word is Kanye and the late, great J Dilla are set to be cooks in the kitchen as well.

JoiStaRR – Yellow by JoiStaRR