Just Gimmie The Beat…

Despite what BP3’s track listing may suggest, Just Blaze stays in the the studio. So when “bio interviewer” @culturevi (or aspiring comedian) hit him up on Twitter for free “Jay-Z caliber” beats. Justo was happy to oblige under one condition.
Being the nice guy that he is, Just still cooked up a couple joints specifically for @culturevi.[audio:http://www.filefreak.com/files/51993_hgad8/01%20Free%20Beat%20%231.mp3%5D
Download — Just Blaze – “Free Beat #1”[audio:http://www.filefreak.com/files/51992_ffktd/freebeat2.mp3%5D
Download — Just Blaze – “Free Beat #2”
