Just Gimmie The Beat…

Despite what BP3’s track listing may suggest, Just Blaze stays in the the studio. So when “bio interviewer” @culturevi (or aspiring comedian) hit him up on Twitter for free “Jay-Z caliber” beats. Justo was happy to oblige under one condition.

Being the nice guy that he is, Just still cooked up a couple joints specifically for @culturevi.

Download — Just Blaze – “Free Beat #1”

Download — Just Blaze – “Free Beat #2”