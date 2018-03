After weeks of buildup, A3C is set to kick off tonight & we’ll be hosting our West Stage with performances by TiRon, Diz Gibran, El Prez, Rocky Rivera, Ayomari, Pac Div, DaVinci, Surf Club and a whole bunch of other folks. So if you’re in Atlanta right now, take your ass down to The Masquerade and come holla!

Special shout out to Fadia Kader & the whole Perfect Attendance crew.