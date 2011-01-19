For many of us, certain artists cater to such a different demographic that their music will only get heard by us if we happen to flip on the radio or the track gets remixed. The latter’s the case for Travis Porter, who – believe it or not – happen to be a group of tight-jean-wearing faux-hawks, instead of only one person as the name would indicate. Either way, since Bobby Ray added his addendum to their arrogantly-named single, “Make It Rain,” discovering their music was justified.

However, upon pressing play, all I have to say is that it’s safer to quit listening after the first 59 seconds, which B.o.B. sets ablaze and then goes about his day.

B.o.B. – “Make It Rain (Freestyle)” (Prod. by FKi)