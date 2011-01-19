B.o.B. – “Make It Rain” Freestyle

#Spotlight #Music
01.19.11 7 years ago 4 Comments

For many of us, certain artists cater to such a different demographic that their music will only get heard by us if we happen to flip on the radio or the track gets remixed. The latter’s the case for Travis Porter, who – believe it or not – happen to be a group of tight-jean-wearing faux-hawks, instead of only one person as the name would indicate. Either way, since Bobby Ray added his addendum to their arrogantly-named single, “Make It Rain,” discovering their music was justified.

However, upon pressing play, all I have to say is that it’s safer to quit listening after the first 59 seconds, which B.o.B. sets ablaze and then goes about his day.

[audio:http://www.archive.org/download/B.o.b.-makeItRainFreestyle/TravisPorterFeat.B.o.b.-MakeItRainproducedByFki.mp3%5D

B.o.B. – “Make It Rain (Freestyle)” (Prod. by FKi)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Spotlight#Music
TAGSB.o.BFKiMP3sMusicSpotlightTravis Porter

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP