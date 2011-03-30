Two of eL’s biggest supporters are eskay and our own LC, which very well may be the equivalent of a rap Romans 8:31 cosign or at least enough amassed credibility to warrant a listen when he drops a new track. Add in the 14KT factor and success is guaranteed. Now, if only seemingly forgotten eLmatic actually would drop so more people could have a chance to join in the support.

eLZHi – “Verbal Intercourse Pt. 2” (Prod. by 14KT)