Two of eL’s biggest supporters are eskay and our own LC, which very well may be the equivalent of a rap Romans 8:31 cosign or at least enough amassed credibility to warrant a listen when he drops a new track. Add in the 14KT factor and success is guaranteed. Now, if only seemingly forgotten eLmatic actually would drop so more people could have a chance to join in the support.[audio:http://www.archive.org/download/NewMusicElzhiverbalIntercoursePt.2prod.By14kt/Elzhi-VerbalIntercourse2elmaticBonus.mp3%5D
eLZHi – “Verbal Intercourse Pt. 2” (Prod. by 14KT)
So hes titln his album eLmatic? Clever. Itl nevr com out tho messn around wit ths guy. Hope it sees da light of day tho. eLs got a classic n him.
….also ALL CAPS 4 DETROIT
eL is one of these guys who is so good, he gets applauded every time he drops a track…even if the song is eh and it was five months since the last one.
Not mad, just saying.
We support
If I remember correctly it’s more of a mixtape ode to Illmatic. It’s been about two years though, so I could be wrong.
I love having new eL though.
Wait…did a full version of “Genesis” ever get released?
