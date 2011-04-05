Memphis Bleek – “Toast 2 ‘Em”

#Music
04.05.11 7 years ago 10 Comments

After over a decade of championing the finer things in life without pitting us through the struggle to get there, Memphis Bleek is finally ready to assume responsibility as rapatician, reporting on the real. Only problem is, in his headstrong efforts to disenfranchise himself with the Roc, he’s scraping the bottom of the barrel for beats-n-hooks.

This new song? Crap. The beat sounds like the background hymns for a Vick’s VapoRub commercial and the guy on the chorus just very well may be the geeker who was soliciting the Wayans for junk food. To summarize, it’s Twenty Eleven and fans aren’t clamoring for 5 Cigs like they used to (at least not the paying ones). No one is going to chastise you, Young Memphis a.k.a. “Used To Play The Apprentice” b.k.a. “Now I’m Like The T’Cha” for getting the party started once more ever.

Here’s to better second impressions. We can all toast to that.

[audio:http://ia600606.us.archive.org/34/items/MemphisBleek-Toast2Em/MemphisBleek-Toast2Em.mp3%5D

Memphis Bleek – “Toast 2 ‘Em”

Props (I think): RR

