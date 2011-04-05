After over a decade of championing the finer things in life without pitting us through the struggle to get there, Memphis Bleek is finally ready to assume responsibility as rapatician, reporting on the real. Only problem is, in his headstrong efforts to disenfranchise himself with the Roc, he’s scraping the bottom of the barrel for beats-n-hooks.
This new song? Crap. The beat sounds like the background hymns for a Vick’s VapoRub commercial and the guy on the chorus just very well may be the geeker who was soliciting the Wayans for junk food. To summarize, it’s Twenty Eleven and fans aren’t clamoring for 5 Cigs like they used to (at least not the paying ones). No one is going to chastise you, Young Memphis a.k.a. “Used To Play The Apprentice” b.k.a. “Now I’m Like The T’Cha” for getting the party started once more ever.
Here’s to better second impressions. We can all toast to that.[audio:http://ia600606.us.archive.org/34/items/MemphisBleek-Toast2Em/MemphisBleek-Toast2Em.mp3%5D
Memphis Bleek – “Toast 2 ‘Em”
Props (I think): RR
i used 2 hav so much faith n m. extra money…..oh well…
Lets Face it man…
Memphis Bleek is not a rapper… I mean he look like one but the man has never been able to hold nobody attention…
Name one hot Bleek line.
Bleek aint no damn rapper he a nigga
Bleek’s verse on “You, Me, HIm And Her” from “The Dynasty: Roc La Familia 2000” is dope
I always thought he was alright on the mic.
“understand me still” is my favorite Bleek song. He speaks the truth however harsh it was/is. it was raw and honest and thats when he’s at his best
“But y’all dont understand me still/ I’ll never enjoy success but my family will… And I’m alright with that.”
[www.youtube.com]
Always seemed like a real down to earth dude. although admittedly i never payed close enough attention
Props (I think): RR
=========================
lol you wrong.
M.Bleek got doe as a müth@fùc%â ! It’s The Roc!! (Nation)
#GETLOW 4 LIFE #KUSHGANG 4 RILLA #LOYALTY 4 EVA
Shout Out To Da Homie Memphis !!!
I made it 2 mins in and that’s all I could take.
maybe he should just offer tours of Marcy Projects for profit.
bruno aka mynameisjason says:
April 5, ’11 at 8:15 pm
i used 2 hav so much faith n m. extra money…
___________________________________________
really? he never struck me as that ‘one’…esp. after his freestyles on that Rocafella FMF night….it was all about Beans, Free, & ‘he’s 16, 16’!!!
i agree with D-Treal & Teef in regards to ‘You, Me & Her’ but even that makes me feel like he didn’t write it.
he’s been so ‘hit’ and miss for me (more misses). I liked ‘Round Here’ but then nothing..oh sorry, ‘Dear Summer’..oh wait…
Memphis bleek more like Memhis Weak. This motherfucker isn’t a rapper. He’s just one of Gay Z bend over boys. You know when these fag rappers need man booty to hit well memphis weak is who they call. And Yeah i’m hating hard on this puppet fag mother fucker.
Riddle me this, How is it that he’s still able to be one of the only ones to still get payed from jay z when ALL THOSE OTHER FOOL AT COCKAFELLA RECORDS INCLUDING BEANLY SEGAL WAS GETTING ASS RAPED ROBBED FROM JAY Z, DAME DASH AND ALL OF ROCAFELLA STAFF! This mother fucker never even been on any of jayz albums since the fall of Cockafella.
So the question is, what is this mother fucker providing for jay z now? We know it’s not albums we know it’s not other artist. Memphis isn’t ghost writing nobody’s music. So what in the hell is his use to jayz. When jayz is known to burn people that had more use than is motherfucker when it comes to emceeing or working for jayz.
Every artist that was on rocafella has more albums than memphis weak
How can he be eating off of jayz plate for so long without even making a album. IS IT THE MAN BOOTY FACTOR? This needs to be questioned.
^^^ you Maaaad^^^ (in my Cam voice)