Good Friday can’t get much better when we’re getting both a relaxing day and new music from everybody’s favorite (or at least most feared) Uncle.
Uncle Murda – “Warning”
Cred: Savvy Davis Jr.
Good Friday can’t get much better when we’re getting both a relaxing day and new music from everybody’s favorite (or at least most feared) Uncle.
Uncle Murda – “Warning”
Cred: Savvy Davis Jr.
Gotty just in case you was slippin
[23isback.com]
This shit is bangin shit is bangin ooooh its goin hard
Ha @ most feared & D-Treal comment! Another hard joint from Murda that he killed though wouldn’t expect nothing less!
What happened to Ra Diggs?