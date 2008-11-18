Our Daily Bread…

How fitting seeing what we was talking about earlier.. An A.Mcgruder jab at these so-called “real” artist..
Ha ha ha…….bullshit.
LOL
It seems like the hiphop community loves to malign and disparage its artists more than those outside of the culture these days. Fucking wack and pathetic for real yo.
COKE WAVE’s needed bitches!
anyone got The Alchemist’s Cookbook EP?
[dictionary.reference.com]
For you GED cats.
lol
Lol, nothing like a lil Boondocks in the morning.
lol. god bless those kids.
thanks for the clairfiction, Mister D.S…..
thanks for the clarification, Mister D.S…..
tell me why I knew what banality was after I read it….haha.
ya can’t fuck with this reality/
your rhymes filled with banality/
and calamity/
your life is a tragedy/
while mine lives ever after happily/
your guns be plastic in actuality/
trying to get your 15 seconds of fame without rationality/
spending that $$$ rapidly/
pushing away family/
and damaging the game so very aptly/
until everything is over, and we can all breathe “FINALLY!!!!”/
or some shit like that…..idk….lol…I tried at least.
How fitting seeing what we was talking about earlier.. An A.Mcgruder jab at these so-called “real” artist..
Ha ha ha…….bullshit.
LOL
It seems like the hiphop community loves to malign and disparage its artists more than those outside of the culture these days. Fucking wack and pathetic for real yo.
COKE WAVE’s needed bitches!
anyone got The Alchemist’s Cookbook EP?
[dictionary.reference.com]
For you GED cats.
lol
Lol, nothing like a lil Boondocks in the morning.
lol. god bless those kids.
thanks for the clairfiction, Mister D.S…..
thanks for the clarification, Mister D.S…..
lol
tell me why I knew what banality was after I read it….haha.
ya can’t fuck with this reality/
your rhymes filled with banality/
and calamity/
your life is a tragedy/
while mine lives ever after happily/
your guns be plastic in actuality/
trying to get your 15 seconds of fame without rationality/
spending that $$$ rapidly/
pushing away family/
and damaging the game so very aptly/
until everything is over, and we can all breathe “FINALLY!!!!”/
or some shit like that…..idk….lol…I tried at least.