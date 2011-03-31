Poe Picasso – “Water Into Wine” Video

As someone who doesn’t try to stand out or draw attention, I appreciate when rappers simply stick to their script come time to shoot a video. Although you obviously always want to put your best look forward as an artist, not everyone rides ‘6s and cold chills at the strip club, so reality is the key to reaching normal folk like me. Poe Picasso is one individual who fits that low-key profile to a T, which is apparent throughout the latest video from his shamefully slept-on Exhibit B: Manifest Destiny album, “Water Into Wine.” Basically, this easy theme finds the Brooklyn MC treating his lady to a classy night on the town, which seems boring on paper, but is beefed up by Picasso’s 1995 flow, red-carpet-quality cinematography and an always picturesque Big Apple locale.

When you’ve got the tools to put out a good product, without the huge budget, do it. Just ask Poe.