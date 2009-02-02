Raekwon, Ghostface Killah & Method Man – Wu Ooh

While I don’t think this will be on OB4CL2, simply because it sounds dated, that “old” feel is definitely part of the appeal. RAGU plus an appearance by Meth, who pretty much steals the show. Get your half moon’s etched in, lace your Wally’s & prepare to throw the W’s up.
rae doesn’t leak iz new album !
leftovers and unreleased to recreate the buzz…
then the first single and video soon …
dope. Jada and Rae droppin this spring? heads aint ready…
That’s the illest pic. Rae’s waves were 360 & that half moon part…sheeit, Rae looked every part of the character he played on OBFCL. These days…not so much.
Dated? Don’t make me mad…
Rae might’ve been right if this is what he wanted 8 diagrams to sound like. This shit staircase piss. Ghost=top 3
Three best MC’s in the Clan & they prove it again with this track! If the rest of the tracks sound anything like the 2 tracks Rae released so far it will be another CLASSIC album! Either way OB4CL2 is one of my most anticipated albums of the year I will be copping for sure! “Throw your Ws up again you already know it be the Wu!”
how the hell is this shit dated?….. who writes these reviews?…
Song is great.
Can’t wait for the video..
guess u was wrong about this not being on OBCL 2; this is the lead single, he shot a video for it lol….and i don’t think it sounds dated, It sounds like real hip hop me….