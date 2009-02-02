Raekwon, Ghostface Killah & Method Man – Wu Ooh

02.02.09 9 years ago 13 Comments

While I don’t think this will be on OB4CL2, simply because it sounds dated, that “old” feel is definitely part of the appeal. RAGU plus an appearance by Meth, who pretty much steals the show. Get your half moon’s etched in, lace your Wally’s & prepare to throw the W’s up.

Raekwon, Ghostface Killah & Method Man – Wu Ooh

