Yeah, Let’s Just Leave Ray Allen Open

#Spotlight #Smoke Break #Boston Celtics
04.18.11 7 years ago 27 Comments


We’re not even going to talk about how the Knicks all but forgot Amar’e Stoudamire was on the court after he single handedly kept them in the game that last quarter.

There is a science to the NBA playoffs, especially when a team opens a series on the road. If there is a chance to steal Game 1, you do everything in your power to do so. Heading into the second season, the sexy pick for an upset in many people’s minds were the Knicks upending the Boston Celtics who drunkenly stumbled into the playoffs. Was it really the beginning of the end for Beantown or was it another case of possum? The answer is still up for debate after the opening game, but one thing is for sure, Ray Allen is still government tested and big game approved.

I missed all of the games yesterday due driving back from a weekend road trip to Atlanta. Naturally, I kept abreast with the happenings thanks to Twitter and all hell broke loose during this specific contest. The Knicks were up by 12 at the half only to have that exhilaration turn into depression as the men in green clawed their way back. Hearing Jesus Shuttlesworth hit the eventual game winning three was no real surprise. I didn’t know Carmelo Anthony and Tony Douglas had brain farts on the pick and roll though. They both stayed with Paul Pierce (who drew a controversial offensive foul moments earlier) and by the time Douglas realized what was going on, Ray was already elevating. That split second non-decision cost them the game and revitalized Boston’s confidence.

Pick and roll defense, ladies and gents. It can kill you if you’re not careful. And to make matters worse, Chauncey Billups’ status for Game 2 does not look promising.

RelatedESGN: Freddie Gibbs – “Carmelo, WTF?” [Rap Radar]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Spotlight#Smoke Break#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSRAY ALLENSMOKE BREAKSPORTSSpotlightVIDEOS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP