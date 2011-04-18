Yeah, Let’s Just Leave Ray Allen Open

We’re not even going to talk about how the Knicks all but forgot Amar’e Stoudamire was on the court after he single handedly kept them in the game that last quarter.
There is a science to the NBA playoffs, especially when a team opens a series on the road. If there is a chance to steal Game 1, you do everything in your power to do so. Heading into the second season, the sexy pick for an upset in many people’s minds were the Knicks upending the Boston Celtics who drunkenly stumbled into the playoffs. Was it really the beginning of the end for Beantown or was it another case of possum? The answer is still up for debate after the opening game, but one thing is for sure, Ray Allen is still government tested and big game approved.
I missed all of the games yesterday due driving back from a weekend road trip to Atlanta. Naturally, I kept abreast with the happenings thanks to Twitter and all hell broke loose during this specific contest. The Knicks were up by 12 at the half only to have that exhilaration turn into depression as the men in green clawed their way back. Hearing Jesus Shuttlesworth hit the eventual game winning three was no real surprise. I didn’t know Carmelo Anthony and Tony Douglas had brain farts on the pick and roll though. They both stayed with Paul Pierce (who drew a controversial offensive foul moments earlier) and by the time Douglas realized what was going on, Ray was already elevating. That split second non-decision cost them the game and revitalized Boston’s confidence.
Pick and roll defense, ladies and gents. It can kill you if you’re not careful. And to make matters worse, Chauncey Billups’ status for Game 2 does not look promising.
Everything I said though, if you’re going to call that offensive foul on Melo…call that moving screen on KG too.
Ray Allen is ice-cold. He deserves all the credit in the world. I will point out, however, that KG clearly tripped Toney Douglas to get him open for the shot. Just part of the game, but man, I can’t quite get past it.
In any case, it ought to be a great series.
@Tins
Great minds man.
Yeah man, you’re right lol. I don’t think either should have been called, but I’m just saying. It’s not like every game didn’t have their fair share of head scratching moments.
agree with you on that one tins…that offensive on ‘melo was kinda soft for playoff basketball…and nevermind the fact that garnett dropped douglas on the moving screen…either call both or neither….
either way…melo is trying too hard to be the hero
if you’re going to call that offensive foul on Melo…call that moving screen on KG too.
===============================
Im not even joking here… I think its too late in the year for the refs to be brought into consideration for the MVP award, but I guarantee that one of these fellas will snag the finals MVP. The first Portland/Dallas game, Portland outscored Dallas 46-18 in the paint but was out shot 29-13 (19-2) in the fourth. Philly had Wade’s painfully obvious push off. The Bulls got some friendly calls too. The Ho-nets didnt give the refs a chance to get involved thankfully and it seems like the San Antonio/Memphis game got a decent crew. The Nuggets got a bad call last night but that could have gone either way even though live it looked a lot more like goal-tending than on any of the replays. Regardless the refs are at an all time low. I think my favorite thing though is how Cuban has nothing negative to say when the refs are painfully bad in favor of his team. He must have forced Carlisle to say this:
“I said it the other day, our officials are the best officials in sports and they have the toughest job.”
Cuz we all know that not a single person that has watched a single game this year thinks the refs are anywhere near acceptable. Oh well. It is what it is.
“Yes let’s trip toney douglas so ray allen is wide open”
fucking refs.
man…I’m not rooting for any team…but I was totally disgusted by that offensive foul call.
@Tins & Lampin
It’s the playoffs so the refs better be doing EVERYTHING in their power to make sure they don’t throw a bag of sh*t on the NBA like they did with the Tim Donaghy Spurs v Suns scandal..
Two games, two HUGE blown calls (Perkins tip in, and KG’s hip check)
Every blown call makes me a skeptic…
Niggas need to stop playin and give credit when it’s due. The Knicks, time and time again against the Celtics have shown us that they cant hang. So why is everyone shitting on the Celtics when in reality it’s the Knicks who are really the ones who “stumbled into the playoffs”. They don’t play SMART basketball, the Celtics do. Easy as that. With the exception of Amare goin off in the 1st and 2nd quarters, these clowns never showed me any sign that they were gonna win.
Celtics over Knicks all day, don’t let the hate mask the truth. The Knicks been asscheeks. Like Jay-Z says, “you had a spark when you started…”
Celtics over Knicks all day, don’t let the hate mask the truth.
==================================
Dude calm down. Its the average Celtics fan “us v. them” mentality that breeds the hate. Its like you’re overcompensating for something.
Either way. I dont see that anyone here said the Knicks would beat the Celtics in a seven game series. I do see people rightfully saying that KG set an illegal screen that should have been called considering the soft ass offensive foul at the other end. You are right in the fact that it shouldnt have come down to it if the Knicks really were the better team, as they clearly are not. But to discredit the fact that almost every single game has had calls occur that make it hard even for NBA apologists to act like the games arent completely fixed is to ignore the facts….
Like the fact that the Miami Heat needed exactly ZERO help from the refs tonight to dismantle my boys like that. So pathetic.
comparing battle raps to basketball franchises aint cool.
Regardless the refs are at an all time low. I think my favorite thing though is how Cuban has nothing negative to say when the refs are painfully bad in favor of his team. He must have forced Carlisle to say this:
“I said it the other day, our officials are the best officials in sports and they have the toughest job.”
Cuz we all know that not a single person that has watched a single game this year thinks the refs are anywhere near acceptable. Oh well. It is what it is.
—————————————————–
Its not our fault Dirk wasn’t gettin foul calls in the first three quarters and Portland got away with every knock down and moving screen. There was one play where Batum grabbed Dirk’s jersey from the back, Aldridge clearly bumped him, and Camby hit him on the way up for the one hand shot; there was no call, and Portland had a fast break bucket on the other side. The free throw disparity was no one’s fault but Portland’s. They stopped being aggressive in the 4th with a 10-point lead and Dirk decided that he was gonna force his way in the paint some easy points.
SN:Anybody watching Chris Webber on this Bulls game? Its way too hilarious
yeah chris is killing it.
Niggas need to stop playin and give credit when it’s due.
=========================
Dog, did you even read the words above lmao? No one is “hating” on the Celtics. I just gave them credit.
That shit had me upset as fuck. The refs suck donkey ass
Dude calm down. Its the average Celtics fan “us v. them” mentality that breeds the hate.
————-
So not true. It’s the…
A.) Oh I’m just a Kobe fan, fans that start in…
B.) Oh I hate…. (KG, Pierce or both)
C.) We don’t want to see those “old guys” in the Finals, we want LeBron.
And frankly, they are probably the most hated ball team in the NBA. Even in a time when it’s “cool” to hate the Heat. All of those components usually prompt the “Us vs them” mentality.
Now as for the actual game, I don’t know if I agree with the call but I don’t agree with a lot of officials calls. It’s WAAAY too subjective. But I don’t know if I feel the Knicks got robbed. If Melo was like 1/11 when he was coming getting position on Paul and he actually got 2 looks for the 3 and didn’t knock down either.
My favorite part of the Ray play, the reaction from the rest of the Celtics. There was none. It was business as usual for em. Now keep it up.
It’s gonna take a lot of balls for a ref to call KG’s illegal screen IN TD Garden after Ray Allen just hit the game winning three. He would’ve been mobbed.
Big fuckin Whoop :/
@willie
From what I saw watching the Trail Blazers were still attacking the basket, the refs just stopped calling the fouls. And while they were bad throughout the game, the were bad in a fair way (missing calls both ways) until the fourth quarter in which they switched their whole style and started calling every little touch foul against Portland. The point of a ref is to be consistent. Even being consistently bad is better than calling the game loose at times and tight at others. It ruins the flow and allows the refs to help decide the outcome.
@ cell
I dont know man. At least around here the Heat get so much more hate than the Celtics do.
My favorite part of the Ray play, the reaction from the rest of the Celtics. There was none. It was business as usual for em.
=======================================
This is the most important point. For the first time since they came together I think the Celtics players believe MORE than the Celtics fans do. Almost nobody is giving the Knicks a chance yet the C’s fans are still pulling out the hate card. Nobody is really hating though, it was an illegal screen.
*here* means where I live… but TSS applies well too.
*here* means where I live… but TSS applies well too.
———-
There are many people that “hate” LeBron that I know, but they make sure they don’t miss a game when it’s broadcast either. I don’t call these people “haters”. I call them disgruntled. It’s the same thing as if a dude who says he hates his ex-girl but goes to where ever she hangs so he can watch her get with a “lame”. But I don’t get that with the Celtics. You should see the faces I get when I tell people I’m either Celtics or Patriots fan, they get this “I got bubbleguts” face.
For years, whenever the Celtics lose a game on TV I get calls, text, and facebook msgs. MOST of the time this isn’t even from people who are even watching the game… (looking at DTreal).
And as I look at the highlights from last nights Heat/76ers game, I see LeBron going up for a shot the guy guarding him tries his hardest to show that “Hey I’m not going to contest the shot because this is one of those moments where you (refs) call phantom fouls” And they blew the whistle anyways! This stuff happens night after night.And no one even ACKNOWLEDGES it. So I don’t believe it’s the offensive foul that people feel a certain way, I think it’s the personnel that’s involved that people have an issue with. Not that people are saying “It’s Paul Pierce, so it’s a foul” but that if it was Kobe or Wade that some non-super star person was trying to get position on, they wouldn’t have flinched if the ref called the late game offensive foul.
I don’t call these people “haters”. I call them disgruntled.
========================
true that. Especially with your Celtics/Patriots loyalties you pretty much experience year round vitriol.
And no one even ACKNOWLEDGES it.
========================
This is the biggest problem. The pussification of TNT and ESPN is the reason that Stern can get away with this. Charles Barkley can act like he says what he wants but if he has yet to truly go off on the refs. Between the three stations (ABC) included ive only heard a handful of “i dont agree with that call, necessarily”. Nobody talks about it after the fact.
And if it was toney douglas or someone else who got that call it would be just as bad of a call, but I agree that a number of people wouldnt be complaining.
I think part of the problem is that you can’t even call out the refs as players or coaches, the announcers aren’t gonna do it and now with the “respect the game” rules, the refs have become more and more untouchable.
Between the three stations (ABC) included ive only heard a handful of “i dont agree with that call, necessarily”. Nobody talks about it after the fact.
——————————————
C-Webb in last nights Bulls/Pacers game: “That was not a foul.”
He had plenty of ref comments, thats why I wasn’t trippin on him like alotta ppl were.