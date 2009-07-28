Red Cafe – “Hottest In The Hood” Video

Brother eskay pretty much hit the nail on the head with this one. If not for nothing, it really speaks volumes on where Diddy’s priorities lie as a label head these days. A decade ago when Bad Boy did this same song and dance with Shyne, the video made its rounds before anything. Does anyone still listen to the mixtape?
This type of delay for one of the “Hottest” songs of first quarter ’09 is inexcusable, especially when Jay Rock had no problem following through. And despite the time difference, the budgets appear to be identical.
For shame.
Reason #4080 why the only deal you sign with Puff is a reality TV show deal. His career on Bad Boy aint moooovinnnn
lol
Way to go Red Cafe’, I hope you enjoyed your buzz while it lasted. If it’s not “Last Train To Paris”…Bad Boy isn’t really paying any attention to it.
puff is the devil. he can’t stop. won’t stop.
take that….
Red Cafe is garbajje anyway
From watching that show last night, I got a feeling that the only way Red Cafe if making this album is if he ghostwrites for Puff. Just think of how much better Press Play would’ve been if we heard Royce & Pharoahe Monch’s voices rhyming instead of his. lol
lol
He’s not the greatest but he has his times where he does his thing. Therefore, you must be talking about his business sense in this comment.
ok, so after watching this vid, i got a few questions:
1. red cafe – that name. what the hell is the meaning of it? it sounds so dumb that it’s gotta be a good story behind it. anyone know it? if not, then he sucks extra major for the lame moniker
2. the scooter on the balcony – him and fab are posted on the balcony. why is there a scooter there? is that where NY cats put their scooters? i mean scooters should be kept as near the street as possible, right? no one else finds this interesting?
3. ashley logan – where was she? his snow queen is the only reason why i care about red cafe and for her not to be in the video is lame. it’s like not having tahiry in a…well, u get my point.
Red café, Aasim
LOX, Black Rob
Bad Boy Records’
Rap Ressurection !
da potential is here
nevertheless, then…
ANYBODY GOT THIS INSTRUMENTAL
Red Cafe better learn how to play the Bass if he wants any burn on Bad Boy.
Answer for ghostdini
2. the scooter on the balcony – him and fab are posted on the balcony. why is there a scooter there? is that where NY cats put their scooters? i mean scooters should be kept as near the street as possible, right? no one else finds this interesting?
That wasn’t on the roof so much as the balcony and it makes sense to store it on the balcony lest some some dude in the hood be selling you back your ride.
Why anyone would ever sign with Puff is beyond me! It is no secret what this nigga does to careers! Greums knows. Bigga knows. I know. Err’body on this post knows. The rest of the world’s Hip Hop stans know! Red Cafe doesn’t?
It’s not just rappers either. Singers have been shelved on Bad Boy for no reason.
Cheri Dennis: This bitch been on Bad Boy for like ten years, and her first album dropped last year. In 08! FIRST ALBUM!!!
Carl Thomas, 112. And I can go on and on. But I feel an aneurysm coming, so I’ll stop here.
In my opinion, if you sign with Bad Boy after 2002, you get what you deserve. RC, good luck.
I can’t believe Fab ain’t advised the nigga against that move!
There’s even a fucking book about it
I don’t feel sorry for Mark Curry; he should of continued to Hang wit Mr. Cooper. lol
*I know not that Mark Curry*
lol
draggin a heavy ass scooter up the stairs daily is for the birds. nigs cant afford locks?
If he’s signed to Bad Boy, why the Konvict chain? Diddy not coughing up the dough for a Bad Boy chain?