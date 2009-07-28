Red Cafe – “Hottest In The Hood” Video

Brother eskay pretty much hit the nail on the head with this one. If not for nothing, it really speaks volumes on where Diddy’s priorities lie as a label head these days. A decade ago when Bad Boy did this same song and dance with Shyne, the video made its rounds before anything. Does anyone still listen to the mixtape?

This type of delay for one of the “Hottest” songs of first quarter ’09 is inexcusable, especially when Jay Rock had no problem following through. And despite the time difference, the budgets appear to be identical.

For shame.

