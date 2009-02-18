Your Daily Funk – “To All Of You”

Testament to the fact that our type of “funk” doesn’t have to all be predated 1980-something. Coming off of RJD2’s Since We Last Spoke, this is listening music.
I don’t even sample these joints @ this point. I go straight for the DL lol. Good shit, G-Man.
Word. If you can vibe to funk/jazz, most of these are a layup for a playlist.
Good selection! RJD2 knows how to keep it funky.
The sample on this is ill; it was already flipped on this Jacka/Ampichino song but I figure noone really messes with them here so i thought i’d share.
1976 is my shit on this album.
AP – you’d be shocked how diverse these cats are. They just don’t always comment…but they’re reading & dling all the same.
That’s kind of why I like doing this as it brings some of those kinds out the woodworks & let’s them share some good info.
Deuces, Two thumbs up high….gonna add all the daily funks to da pod…..TSS is MAJOR!!!
RJD2 = One of the most underrated out there.
“Your Daily Funk” bridges the generation gaps in the fam. This is just one more thing for me and Pops to talk about.
Is there a reason i can’t see TSS in Google Chrome?
@ AP: You’re talking about Jacka from the Bay area right??? That dude is dope.
yeah The Jacka from pittsburg, ca. He’s really dope even though he releases way too many collabo albums with talentless cats like Lee Majors. But him and Hus and Fed-X and most of the Mob Figaz weedcarriers are all pretty solid lyricists, more heads should check them out despite their hyphy overtones or whatever. Plus you can actually see that man all over the bay, even Berkeley, and he’s a nice, down to earth dude who always has a blunt in his ear.
@Gotty: I like that you actually read and respond to these comments. I’ve been on this blog for years and I never commented until today and I assumed my post would just go over everyones head like it probably should considering I just zshared a song….but people really do know whatsup on here, I’ve come across so many gems in the comment section.
Yea, TSS really do keep it official, FRESH, and authentic!
Gotty, although he tries lol, wont post answers to every comment, but he sure will take it into account and maybe do a major post on it a couple days later….
You tricked me on this one.. I felt sure you were gonna reach for the Sharon Jones and the Daptones for your 1st “recent funk” features.
Yep, Jacka/Ampichino/DR/MobFigaz/Hus/Dre/Bay fans are up in here heavyyyyyy…
Whadup Gotty and co?
following up on dude’s comment about how trill Gotty is w/ the responses, Gotty, will you give my cuzn’s video some shine at some point?
He’s (Vital) from Vallejo, and was grew up knowing Mac Dre. He lives in Atlanta now and is the signature artist on Wash House Records. He’s had a few Ozone writeups, and performs in Atlanta often. Here’s a post about him on a real quality bay blog I’ve recently found called 38th Notes:
Thanks in advance compadre. Shout to Nationofthizzlam.blogspot.com too. Much respect to all the bloggers who keep pushing for YEARS.
I love love love this song.. RJD2 is the business