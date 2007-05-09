“Rum & Coke” – Amy Winehouse @ Highline Ballroom 5.08.07

Words by Dee

Yesterday, the lovely Amy Winehouse performed at the newly opened Highline Ballroom. in New York. Like many of you, I first heard of Amy via TSS. I gave “Back To Black” a listen and quickly realized that she was indeed the truth. So it was natural for me to attend one of her shows when the opportunity presented itself.

I must say that she’s very down to earth. I was pleased to see her intereact with her fans as they waited on line to get into the venue. She took time to take pictures and sign autographs. No entourage. No security. Just Amy and an unidentifiable woman walking down the sidewalk and getting ready to enter Highline. That really caught me by surprise but nonetheless, I got my autograph as did many others. Was I gassed? You betcha!

It was advertised that the show would begin at 8:00pm but Amy didn’t perform till 9:30. No worries because Patrick Wolf, whom I never heard, gave an amazing and energetic performance. The only song I remember was “Magic Position” and that was because it was his last song which he dedicated to Amy and her guy. My only quarrel with him though was that he didn’t have any underwear on. The man’s shlong was just hanging and because of his get up, you clearly saw the imprint of it. But I’m sure the many, MANY gay men in attendance didn’t mind. Especially that one excited fan who knew every word and was realllllly excited. I suspect that was his lover.

Also, Patrick will be on The Late Show with Conan O’Brien tonight. Check your local listings.

After waiting for what felt like forever times two, Amy’s band starting rolling out and the crowd went crazy as they knew Amy was about to come on stage…and she did.

Before I continue, I must give credit to her hardworking back up singers and dancers. Those dudes rocked it. As well as the actual band.

Amy performed many songs off “Back to Black” which include Rehab, Love Is A Losing Game, Tears Dry On Their Own, Me and Mr. Jones and others. She also performed songs off “Frank” which included “Fuck Me Pumps” and some other songs that I didn’t know cause I never listened to that album.

Throughout her 45 minute – 1 hour set, Amy took some gulps of what appeared to be rum and coke and an orange colored drink that I couldn’t identify since I’m no drinker. This was expected though. I’m sure many of you have heard the “rumors.”

Before performing each song, she explained it’s meaning and interracted with the crowd a bit by asking about their Cinco De Mayo. A tipsy Amy thought yesterday was Sunday and that Cinco de Mayo was yesterday. She herself said she was a little backwards. It was very apparent but the show was still great.

What did I learn last night? That Amy has one huge gay following. They were everywhere. Even spotted a man in drag. Who woulda thunk? Definitely not I or my concert buddy who was a little shook up after being hugged by a friendly gay man at the end of the show.

Amy Winehouse will be performing again tonight at the Highline. Though the show is sold out, I’m sure some hustler is selling his/her ticket(s) on craigslist. Be ready to pay a grip though.

Amy Winehouse @ Highline Ballroom May 8th 2007 – Additional Pics.

