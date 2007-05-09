“Rum & Coke” – Amy Winehouse @ Highline Ballroom 5.08.07

Words by Dee
Yesterday, the lovely Amy Winehouse performed at the newly opened Highline Ballroom. in New York. Like many of you, I first heard of Amy via TSS. I gave “Back To Black” a listen and quickly realized that she was indeed the truth. So it was natural for me to attend one of her shows when the opportunity presented itself.
I must say that she’s very down to earth. I was pleased to see her intereact with her fans as they waited on line to get into the venue. She took time to take pictures and sign autographs. No entourage. No security. Just Amy and an unidentifiable woman walking down the sidewalk and getting ready to enter Highline. That really caught me by surprise but nonetheless, I got my autograph as did many others. Was I gassed? You betcha!
It was advertised that the show would begin at 8:00pm but Amy didn’t perform till 9:30. No worries because Patrick Wolf, whom I never heard, gave an amazing and energetic performance. The only song I remember was “Magic Position” and that was because it was his last song which he dedicated to Amy and her guy. My only quarrel with him though was that he didn’t have any underwear on. The man’s shlong was just hanging and because of his get up, you clearly saw the imprint of it. But I’m sure the many, MANY gay men in attendance didn’t mind. Especially that one excited fan who knew every word and was realllllly excited. I suspect that was his lover.
Also, Patrick will be on The Late Show with Conan O’Brien tonight. Check your local listings.
After waiting for what felt like forever times two, Amy’s band starting rolling out and the crowd went crazy as they knew Amy was about to come on stage…and she did.
Before I continue, I must give credit to her hardworking back up singers and dancers. Those dudes rocked it. As well as the actual band.
Amy performed many songs off “Back to Black” which include Rehab, Love Is A Losing Game, Tears Dry On Their Own, Me and Mr. Jones and others. She also performed songs off “Frank” which included “Fuck Me Pumps” and some other songs that I didn’t know cause I never listened to that album.
Throughout her 45 minute – 1 hour set, Amy took some gulps of what appeared to be rum and coke and an orange colored drink that I couldn’t identify since I’m no drinker. This was expected though. I’m sure many of you have heard the “rumors.”
Before performing each song, she explained it’s meaning and interracted with the crowd a bit by asking about their Cinco De Mayo. A tipsy Amy thought yesterday was Sunday and that Cinco de Mayo was yesterday. She herself said she was a little backwards. It was very apparent but the show was still great.
What did I learn last night? That Amy has one huge gay following. They were everywhere. Even spotted a man in drag. Who woulda thunk? Definitely not I or my concert buddy who was a little shook up after being hugged by a friendly gay man at the end of the show.
Amy Winehouse will be performing again tonight at the Highline. Though the show is sold out, I’m sure some hustler is selling his/her ticket(s) on craigslist. Be ready to pay a grip though.
Amy Winehouse @ Highline Ballroom May 8th 2007 – Additional Pics.
Amy Winehouse – Frank (2003)
Amy Winehouse – Back To Black [2006]
Amy Winehouse – Live, The Astoria, London
Amy Winehouse
The Astoria
London, UK
2-19-07
1. Know You Now
2. Tears Dry On Their Own
3. Just Friends
4. Addicted
5. He Can Only Hold Her
6. I Heard Love Is Blind
7. Wake Up Alone
8. Back To Black
9. Me and Mr Jones (Fuckery)
10. You Know Im No Good
11. Rehab
12. Love Is A Losing Game
13. Monkey Man (The Specials cover)
14. Valerie (Zutons cover)
Major props on the amy winehouse story, I got her albums a while back, and she has an amazing voice, I’m glad shes getting recognized for this
didnt realize quite how fit she looked tho…………wowzers
many thanks + keep the good work up!!
Rumors have been flying that Island Def Jam is laying off roughly 40 individuals by week’s end. While Billboard has not been able to confirm a total number, a few layoffs were carried out Monday and Tuesday of this week, including: Crystal Issacs, senior national director of mixshow promotions; Ray Romulus, A&R manager; one member of the creative department; one artist development person; and the entire Roc La Familia staff, which serviced Def Jam’s international arm. More lay-offs are expected as the week continues.
I love Amy…
But she is a lush.
Went to breakfast with her… couldn’t understand a word.
Oh well. She makes outstanding music.
thanks for that amy story. that girl could be real cute if it weren’t for:
1. her hair
2. her makeup
3. her drinking
4. her malnourishment
but other than that…i love her.
And Amy used to be smoking just like the section only a few years back. She once was thick and curvy without the tattoos.
i was gonna have a kelis thing written cuz lastnight was a kelis concert with open bar by hennessy. lets just say george bush & hennessy dont like black people. after 2hrs of waiting in line we got denied for being in street clothes when it wasnt a dress code and people were dressed normal only thing different with us and them was we were black.
cool post, the writing was very sub-par
“cool post, the writing was very sub-par”
These people kill me.
@donpoppa
I would at least voice my opinion to the venue in a professional manner (i.e. by letter), and then make the online rounds and tell other people about what they did.
Lose those idiots some business.
(P.S. I knew Kelis appealed to the non-black audience but… wow)
i think amy is cute because (or in spite) of
1.her hair
2.her drinking
3.her make up
4.her malnourishment
With all due respect DJ, I have to agree with cynic. That “review” was kind of weak. With Amy’s profile and the access TSS had, it could have been much better. I know the show was last night, but still…just some advice from someone who knows, try and bring more to it next time.
Reviews should give us a sense of what it was like to be there. There’s not much to take from this one.
None taken. I just dont know enough adjectives & verbs to write a standard TSS review and junk.
lol…I think your honesty is enough!
yeah this review is basically what I assumed happened in NY. I saw ole girl the night before in Philly on the actual Cinco De Mayo. She mentioned it, and the tequila and corona but she lost her train of thought 5 secs later, lost in the sauce. Yeah and Patrick Wolf didn’t have no drawws on the night before either. smh. lol
Delinda, your friend should’ve PUNCHED HIM!
Sike nah…LMAO
I’ve been lusting after Amy lately watching her videos. She used to look better, especially before the damn boobies on her arm but still everyone likes a bad girl every now and then. But the sloppy drunkeness would turn me off…
Ya’ll see what she said in this month’s hiphopjunkie in XXL?
And there’s nothing wrong with this damn review. I’ve seen some reviews that were defintely below sea-level but this one was good. LOSERS
TC: And there’s nothing wrong with this damn review. I’ve seen some reviews that were defintely below sea-level but this one was good
TC, i know that wasn’t aimed at me was it?! haha.
But Amy is niiice. Just need to SERIOUSLY try that “rehab”.
I wasn’t into paying 150 to see Amy so I was patiently waiting for a review and besides the pics (lol @ IMG_1224) the review was a let down. Besides giving us an idea of who was in attendance u said nothing of the performance itself..whats that about!?
Then u say u realize Amy is “the truth” but u didnt go back and listen to her previous material just to get familar? C’mon on now…What music fan doesn’t have to hear most ..if not all..the material from an artist they know is “the truth” !?! Maybe thats just me..
But any which way as one of the first “reviews” I read on the Highline Ballroom gig I look more forward to a real review now than I did a few minutes ago!..Als to my knowledge the venue is new and it would have been nice if one thing was said about the space itself.
DS
Of course not! What?
It wasn’t even directed @ Ronnie. More so at the general idea of this article not being obviously bad. I read and that was that. I mean it didn’t go as far to tell you how many droplets she had on her pad but I mean it gave us who weren’t there an idea what it was like!!!
When the bar is set so high (apparently), you can’t win’em all.
I wanna go to her concert :( back to black is the truth!!!
everybody is not on the winehouse bandwagon guys…
i saw her in philly and she lived up to my expectations. but then i’m a lush too…
and the dap kings were the shit as usual.
and for the record that patrick wolf is AWFUL. i dont know why he’s getting so much love. oh well , hipsters will be hipsters…
I thought the review was good too. Gave you an idea of what happened there and a little sidebar/commentary. If you want a song by song review, then go see her when she’s somewhere close to you.
And there have been some reviews worse than this on here.
Man.
Lissen.
Amy is the darkside.
Some n*ggas in touch w/theres.
Some not.
I rides for her.
She get d’s tho?
where were they selling the $20 tickets cuz when I checked for tickets the cheapest ones were $185 each.
Ticketweb.com. People started selling their tickets for outrageous prices once they were sold out. Folks actually bought them too. I know as I was one of them. :-/
Love Amy Winehouse,… but her grill is fucked!
