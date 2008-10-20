Saigon Feat. Lil Fame – WW4

The first single for A Rosenberg Oddisee.
A week from tomorrow, I am dropping “A Rosenberg Oddisee”, six song EP recorded in one day and produced entirely by my man Oddisee. This is the first record I wanted people to hear. Saigon absolutely murders this track and Lil Fame showing up was completely random. It was truly hip hop magic and don’t you worry–it was all captured on video (more on that later). The EP features tracks from Buckshot, Skyzoo, Nikki Jean, and more. It is honestly one of the best hip hop EPs I’ve ever heard. I know I’m talking mad sh*t, but I absolutely LOVE this record. And those of you unfamiliar with Oddisee–GET FAMILIAR!
Saigon Feat. Lil Fame of M.O.P. – WW4 (Prod. by Oddisee)
My First Single!! Saigon feat. Lil Fame (produced by Oddisee) [Rosenberg Radio]
