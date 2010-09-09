Sean Falyon Feat. Scragg Lee – “Running” Video

I guess…when you’re living in the South…sometimes you just wake up and convince yourself that you “gon be free” by any means necessary. Throughout the rungs in Sean Falyon’s ladder to the top, he’s faced adversity but he chooses to run through the storm instead of standing in the ran. Even it means losing his breath after 30 seconds.

Just another offering from the BE Everywhere campaign. Look over your shoulder as you watch this. He may be standing right behind you, awaiting a positive reaction.

Download — Sean Falyon – BE Everywhere