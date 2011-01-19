Never Too Soon For SKULLebrities!

Being offended was the last thing I expected coming out of the grocery store on a Sunday evening. Then again, in a store that mass-produces heart disease and charges four dollars for a gallon of milk, why should I be surprised by being persuaded into buying a sticker of a Michael Jackson’s cartoon skeleton wearing a wig?
Forget your collection of Homies and all the time you’ve taken to assemble your plastic, mini-football helmets and behold SKULLebrities, the latest and greatest super-market machine scheme to steal the few coins you thought you saved from coupons. Whether you’re into the stylings of MJ or Bob Marley, Jimi Hendrix or Jesus Christ himself, these morbidly fun peel-offs will turn any child’s school locker into a graveyard of happiness!
The Charlie Sheen SKULLebrity should be right around the corner.
Marilyn Manson was right…we martyr the fuck outta celebrities.
LMFAO!!!!!!!
Do they have one for Al Davis, owner of the Oakland Raiders? They could use his actual picture.
I may not be a celebrity but slap a skull on my face cuz…
*dead*
off topic, but has anyone seen the ‘Exit through the gift shop’, the documentary about street art? good shit for those who may have slept on it.
Oh yeahh…thats dope.
just came over from skullebrities fb link…cool site. bookmarkin ya.
I think you’re jumping the gun with Charlie Sheen. I think Lindsay Lohan has him beat!
Or anyone that is on celebrity rehab. Most of them are a white line away from death.
child’s locker? i’d put these on my bumper! i NEED the jesus one.
Aloha and Mole are Naaassty!… check out the Holly;s World video…WOW!
[www.skullebrities.com]
but PaulyD….NOOOOOOOOO!!!! Gonna ruin the brand Fools! It’s not for me but mos def a fun blog and website.
daaaaaaaammmmmmm holly! ima take holly or angel any day. with or witout the shirt.
Kurt Cobain would be a cool one.
Who is Hottie?
she’s bettie page! i love love love 50s pinups!
Hey these Skullebrities are cool shit. They have a Tupac, named Caput and a Biggie [www.skullebrities.com]
My market blows. They don’t got cool stickers like these. They got some princess and smilie face bullshit.