Never Too Soon For SKULLebrities!

01.19.11

Being offended was the last thing I expected coming out of the grocery store on a Sunday evening. Then again, in a store that mass-produces heart disease and charges four dollars for a gallon of milk, why should I be surprised by being persuaded into buying a sticker of a Michael Jackson’s cartoon skeleton wearing a wig?

Forget your collection of Homies and all the time you’ve taken to assemble your plastic, mini-football helmets and behold SKULLebrities, the latest and greatest super-market machine scheme to steal the few coins you thought you saved from coupons. Whether you’re into the stylings of MJ or Bob Marley, Jimi Hendrix or Jesus Christ himself, these morbidly fun peel-offs will turn any child’s school locker into a graveyard of happiness!

The Charlie Sheen SKULLebrity should be right around the corner.

