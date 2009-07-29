I don’t find good Indie Rock music, I need to be led to it. I’m ignorant to a parallel blog world of the hottest of melancholy joints, if you know of such a place please leave a path of happy tears.

But in all honesty, when the right stuff is presented to me I tend to geek out like the bearded white dude I am. Don’t get it twisted, I’m still a man of the beats who will argue Turf Talks’ West Coast Vaccine is the best album in the past three years, but I’ll get down with Indie Rock from time to time. It takes a different ear and mind set to be able to enjoy the subtleties and mood of the music. And while cats like to throw around the word refreshing to every third rapper, the cliche is better served abandoning your comfort zone completely.

A friend hipped me to Surrogate, a group of musicians from the home of my alma mater Chico State, and ever since I’ve been turning to their latest release Popular Mechanics like clockwork when the sun fights the fog in the morning and as the fog buries the moon at night. The entire record is noteworthy, loaded with great songwriting and an enticing array of instrumentation from strings to some great drum work, spanning through 11 cohesively stitched songs. Released on Tooth and Nail records (maybe the equivalent of Rhymesayers but with a few more Gold records and Grammy nods) Popular Mechanics is an album I think, with an open mind, TSS readers might enjoy.

Download — Surrogate – “A Constitution”

For more info check www.toothandnail.com/artists/34/Surrogate.