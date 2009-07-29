I don’t find good Indie Rock music, I need to be led to it. I’m ignorant to a parallel blog world of the hottest of melancholy joints, if you know of such a place please leave a path of happy tears.
But in all honesty, when the right stuff is presented to me I tend to geek out like the bearded white dude I am. Don’t get it twisted, I’m still a man of the beats who will argue Turf Talks’ West Coast Vaccine is the best album in the past three years, but I’ll get down with Indie Rock from time to time. It takes a different ear and mind set to be able to enjoy the subtleties and mood of the music. And while cats like to throw around the word refreshing to every third rapper, the cliche is better served abandoning your comfort zone completely.
A friend hipped me to Surrogate, a group of musicians from the home of my alma mater Chico State, and ever since I’ve been turning to their latest release Popular Mechanics like clockwork when the sun fights the fog in the morning and as the fog buries the moon at night. The entire record is noteworthy, loaded with great songwriting and an enticing array of instrumentation from strings to some great drum work, spanning through 11 cohesively stitched songs. Released on Tooth and Nail records (maybe the equivalent of Rhymesayers but with a few more Gold records and Grammy nods) Popular Mechanics is an album I think, with an open mind, TSS readers might enjoy.[audio:http://www.snapdrive.net/files/591135/Surrogate._A_Constitution.mp3%5D
Download — Surrogate – “A Constitution”
For more info check www.toothandnail.com/artists/34/Surrogate.
Can you post a link to that album?
Happy Birthday to you too, Trill!!
I’m embracing 27 as aggressively as possible. Late twenties… ain’t that some shit though…
@TC: Man I have tried to post stuff but the Powers That Be have erased it so go figure. What is something that you have been looking for?
HA, didn’t take long to find.
I’ll check this out. My favorite recent Indie album is Animal Collective’s “Merriweather Post Pavillion”. Their music is a little more abstract than this but if you can get into it it’s really dope.
I’ve heard a lot of good things about that album as well. I’ll have to check check it.
The lead sounds a lot like the vocalist from ‘Man Factory.'(paws) Name aside they did make the most ill Street Fighter homage album
this alright by me. i can dig it.
@ LC I just hit 20. lol ima youngin compared to most folks on here. Lets try to enjoy our special day :)
shit…I’m turning 21 this friday…and I already am starting to feel life’s growing pains….haha.
but for reals…I find it odd that a lot of peeps such as myself are keen to the hip-hop blogs….but we can’t seem to find a decent rock blog ya know….hook us up! we needz to diverzifies….lol.
This is a super chill and wonderful album. Preview some songs at [www.myspace.com]. Buy the album on itunes or amazon! It’s sooo worth it!