The 2010 Finale: 100 Other Great Songs We Enjoyed

The songs listed here are not necessarily the absolute best songs of 2010. The best songs for any listener can vary so much that it’s pointless to name The Best when our intentions are only to share music, highlight deserving artists and experience it all with our community of readers. These tracks here did kickstart our mornings, fueled long nights and provided the running soundtrack for a day’s course. A few are ones that we may not have mentioned previously, others are ones we were just dying for the chance talk about again.
In the end, 2010 was a very good year for music. At the halfway mark, we posted “75 Songs We Enjoyed” and we wanted to revisit the idea as the calendar year draws to a close. And thus we present “100 Other Great Songs We Enjoyed,” in no ranking order. Read, listen and we hope you enjoy.
1. Kanye West Feat. Pete Rock, Jay-Z, Charlie Wilson, Curtis Mayfield & KiD CuDi – “The Joy” — It’s ironic that through their arduous efforts at patenting innovation through “blueprints” and “fantasies” that ‘Ye and Jay would touch everyone’s soul by breaking it down to the basics. This is Hip-Hop. (Listen)
2. 1982 (Statik Selektah & Termanology) – “The World Renown” –- A classic throwback to the days when Champion hoodies, wheat Timbs and a scowl ruled Hip-Hop. (Listen | Buy)
3. Freddie Gibbs – “National Anthem (F*ck The World)” — The new anarchy has theme music. Antagonistic and honest, Gibbs aimed his anger at the system with pinpoint accuracy (Listen | Buy)
4. Janelle Monáe – “Neon Valley Street” — Janelle’s voice flows perfectly with the complimenting violins and bass. Her soulful singing over a Hip-Hop drum line is reminiscent of great Soul predecessors, and she even spits a verse for emphasis. (Listen | Buy)
5. Crown Royale – “We Gotcha” — The seamless fusion of Detroit grit into Los Angeles spark. Like a smooth piece of flint crashing into rock, lighting and reigniting the dark corners of Hip-Hop. (Listen | Buy)
6. Gorillaz Feat. Lou Reed – “Some Kind of Nature” — Somehow amidst the plaintive piano chords, the soft flourishes of synths and the feeble, detached vocals of the 68-year-old Reed, there manages to be a lot of life—and even some kind of soul. (Listen | Buy)
7. Erykah Badu Feat. Bilal & Lil Wayne – “Jump Up In The Air” — Rambunctiously weird, the beat provides a perfect backdrop for Wayne’s alien-rap. (Listen | Buy)
8. Skyzoo & !llmind Feat. Torae – “Barrel Brothers” — This is that ol’ NY boom-bap shit without sounding the least bit dated. The back-and-forth between Sky and Tor’ is reminiscent of Kiss and Styles trading verses: something only an in-studio collabo could bring to fruition. (Listen | Buy)
9. Curren$y Feat. Big K.R.I.T. & Smoke DZA – “Skybourne” — K.R.I.T.’s verse comes in the middle, a spot usually reserved for the weakest. But in delivering the smoothest, countriest verse of the year he steals the song out from under DZA and his instant quotables. (Listen | Buy)
10. Nottz Feat. Mayer Hawthorne – “I Need You” — There have been many a side-eye thrown at Mayer Hawthorne for myriad reasons — his voice, his sound, his look — most if not all of these half-baked, ill-conceived notions laden with small-mindedness. But put his progressively smooth delivery over a Nottz beat and you have an undeniable match-up anyone with ears would love. (Listen | Buy)
11. Rick Ross – “I’m Not A Star” –- Probably the best sounding lie Ross has ever told. (Listen | Buy)
12. R. Kelly – “When A Woman Loves” — Kells is back to making grown folk music and he hit the nail on the head with this oldie-inspired smash. Good to see the old dog can still make good music. (Listen | Buy)
13. Lil Wayne Feat. Cory Gunz – “6’7”” -– Ooh Wee Wayne is back with a vengeance and he brought his friend with him. Though Gunz didn’t obliterate this track like he did with “A Milli,” this non-stop barrage of bars is a worthy follow-up. (Listen)
14. Sleigh Bells – “Riot Rhythm” — You better march! Sleigh Bells brought the noise in 2010 – literally – with a mish-mash of lo-fi rager music that made heavy rockers and Hip-Hop heads alike go crazy. (Listen | Buy)
15. Cee-Lo Green – “Old Fashioned” — So what if Cee-Lo doesn’t rap on his new album. He’s still a fantastic song writer with a great voice. This track is a perfect example. (Listen | Buy)
16. J. Cole – “2Face” — Jermaine’s pensive anger becomes more convincing as each verse builds up. “2Face” is a great example of staying in control while seemingly teeming on the edge. It’s definitely a standout on Friday Night Lights: a project full of quality records. (Listen)
17. Danny Brown – “Guitar Solo” -– Danny took a break from his usual wild, joke–laden bars with a dope concept record. It really spoke to his versatility as a rhymer as each verse recounts compelling street tales. (Listen | Buy)
18. B.o.B – “Beast Mode” — Please one yourself if you think B.o.B is all about chasing chart toppers. His successful singles hide the fact that his rhyme skills are still developing exponentially as evidenced in this lyrical barrage. Do yourself a favor and get up to his speed on “Beast Mode;” especially if you mainly know Bobby Ray as the “Airplanes” guy. (Listen)
19. Vado – “Beat Knockin'” — Ring the alarm and alert the masses. Wit and wordplay are alive and well. (Listen | Buy)
20. The Black Keys – “She’s Long Gone” — This blues rock ballad of love lost is a quintessential piece for heart break in 2010…and 1968. Except most of us weren’t a thought let alone around in those days. Anyway, the duo made what’s old sound fresh yet again on Brothers. (Listen | Buy)
21. Smoke DZA – “Code Orange” — Smoke DZA spits truth over an electric-guitar driven production by Ski Beatz in between Mel Gibson’s racist rants to his ex-wife. There isn’t much you can ask for in a song in 2010. (Listen | Buy)
22. Ski Beatz & Rugz Da Bewler – “Super Bad” — The best track on 24 Hour Karate School appeals to the your weirder side; drawing you in with a trippy dissonant beat that makes you think you’ve fallen through the looking glass. Rugz’ Mad Hatter alliterations add to the spacey feel and stamp him as one to watch. (Listen)
23. Wafeek – “Hush” — The most aggressive track Feek produced in the last year is also the best. A lush chorus fades into a simple verse groove allowing the LA native to tear a path of verbal destruction with the perfect mix of bravado and twisted humor. (Listen)
24. Bun B Feat. Young Jeezy – “Just Like That” — Pimps old and new converge to deliver raw, trunk-rattling dope that just may make your ear drums bleed. (Listen | Buy)
25. Kendrick Lamar – “Ignorance Is Bliss” — Kendrick Lamar is probably the most exciting new rapper to hit the Hip-Hop scene since Freddie Gibbs took our attention last year. His latest project Overly Dedicated was chock full of great songs; “Ignorance Is Bliss” being one of them. With intense lyricism, vocal chops that give chills, hard drums and some beautifully utilized strings, the song encapsulates what makes Kendrick near the top of the list of those to watch entering the new year. (Listen | Buy)
26. Eminem – “Love The Way You Lie” — Yes, we’ve all heard it a million times, and maybe many of the TSS faithful wish they’d never hear it again. But when that chorus hits in 2020 you know you’ll be signing along. (Listen | Buy)
27. Rocky Rivera – “Heart”–- An emotional yet historic personification through the minds of women’s rights. (Listen | Buy)
28. Marco Polo & Ruste Juxx – “I Am On It” –- Two of the best kept secrets of Hip-Hop confess their love for felonious activities on wax and you can tell they mean it. (Listen | Buy)
29. Lil Wayne – “Bill Gates” — Weezy’s incarcerated memo had its fair share of ups and downs and this Boi-1da produced syrupy slow banger was one of those ups. A trunk pounding instrumental coupled with witty and often times amusing bars made this, by far, one of his better records of an abbreviated year. Let it breathe, ‘Tune. (Listen)
30. Joe Budden Feat. Joell Ortiz – “Follow Your Lead” — Where Mood Muzik 4 ranks in Mouse’s personal rafters is debatable. This hauntingly emotional conversation with God is not. These records have always been Budden’s bread and butter. But it is Joell Ortiz who steals the show with a piercing verse you have to hear to truly appreciate. (Listen)
31. Dee-1 – “Jay, 50 & Weezy” –- It’s nice to see a new artist embrace a unique concept and execute it with poignant lyrics and raw honesty. (Listen)
32. Donwill Feat. The Park – “Love Junkie” (Wallpaper Remix)” — The maturation of the Tanya Morgan crew member shows undeniable proof that mainstream music can be made without sounding like a douche. (Listen | Buy)
33. Duck Sauce (Armand Van Helden & A-Track) – “Anyway” — The repetitive lyrics and Funk/House fusion is so infectious you’ll be easily doing your best Jersey Shore fist pump, yet not embarrassed by the song that inspired it. (Listen)
34. Flying Lotus – “Do The Astral Plane” — Play this track with your eyes closed and you would swear you were high. Coming from the Adult Swim composer, nothing less than sublime would be expected. (Listen)
35. Arcade Fire – “The Suburbs” — Straight from the cul-de-sac, teenage angst is caught in a bottle and released into your ears with appreciation of the intimacy that A.F. brilliantly achieves. The go to band for newbies to indie-rock. (Listen | Buy)
36. Pill – “Who The F*ck Am I” — The #NoSleepGang president asks a rhetorical question, promptly answers it with clarity then kicks over the mic stand and turns off the lights on his way out the door. (Listen)
37. Mark Ronson & The Business International Feat. Q-Tip & MNDR – “Bang Bang Bang” — From across the pond the British producer-DJ mixes upbeat euro-electro with additional international influences to make the best head bopper of the year. Having Q-Tip drop a couple verses allows Hip-Hop heads to give themselves a reason to forgive themselves for enjoying this as well. (Listen | Buy)
38. LCD Soundsystem – “Dance Yrself Clean” — The supposed “last” album from James Murphy and crew opens with this 8 minute epic, building from a slow drum beat with a distant vocalist into a fierce mixture of rhythms and wild keyboards. TSS recommends listening to this with your favorite drug of choice be it nicotine, caffeine, or whatever nonsense you get into. (Listen | Buy)
39. After The Smoke – “Typical Weekend” –- Even if you don’t partake in blunts, the feel good vibes can definitely put you in a euphoric mind state. Atypical for a great track. (Listen | Buy)
40. Rockwell Knuckles – “Silly Human” — Rockwell Knuckles is not one of us. He’s a machine that just happened to articulated some of the best Hip-Hop of the year. With some assistance from the production powerhouse Trifekta, he made another artistic statement outside of his Choose Your Own Adventure mixtape to prove that in no way is he slowing down. (Listen)
41. Best Coast – “Goodbye” — Like most of BC’s songs these two are basically all hook. And that’s why they never leave your head. (Listen | Buy)
42. Flo Rida Feat. David Guetta – “Club Can’t Handle Me” -– Somebody get this jam on a cheesy movie soundtrack, pronto. Wait, what? It was featured on Step Up 3D? Well get it on another one! (Listen | Buy)
43. The Roots – “The Day” — Hip-Hop music for the working man from three of the best to ever speak from that perspective. Alongside The Roots crew, there aren’t many artists that can sound anything less than good, but not many can sound this great either. (Listen | Buy)
44. Rockie Fresh – “A.C. Green” — As the intro track to one of the most impressive mixtapes to close out 2010, “A.C. Green” gels the old with the new as The Cartoonz combine old-school record scratches and ominous emo keyboard tones to back Rockie Fresh’s laid-back lyricism. The song sets the stage for next year, acting as a theme song for Hip Hop’s rising stars, and previewing a dark, yet retro sound we can expect to hear more of. (Listen)
45. K’La – “P.M.W.” — In the year of Minaj, many missed out on the non-Gibbs Gary native, but her ability to sum up the world’s biggest problems in three words revealed refreshing simplicity via a complex thinker. The world isn’t as deep as people portray it to be, and religion and politics were rightfully left off K’La’s short list of things we care most about. (Listen)
46. N*E*R*D – “God Bless Us All” — “Provider” meets Clipse’s “Popular Demand.” It isn’t quite the sum of its parts–arguably two classics–but it isn’t far from the mark. (Listen | Buy)
47. Naledge Feat. Freddie Gibbs – “Player Of The Century” — Not often does so much arrogant swagger feel so endearing and all-inclusive. A screwed up Outkast sample integrated into an anthem-esque hook made viscous verses from the Kidz and the Hall-ian and Mr. Gibbs seem like icing on the Midwestern cake. The psychedelic music video paying homage to Gary’s smokestacks and Chicago’s skyline added a layer of sprinkles to that icing. (Listen | Buy)
48. Louie P. Newton – “David Ruffin” — It’s hard telling what’s better: Louie P. cleverly and bravely boasting his own skill level before we have any idea who he is, or the fact that he uses a Temptation to tempt us into taking a closer listen. The Motor City rhymer got little fanfare, but made a lasting impression with this confident single and creative cover art, featuring his own image inside Ruffin’s ‘fro. (Listen | Buy)
49. Pantha Du Prince – “Bohemian Forest” — If Legend of Zelda’s Link were to ever stumble into a disco somewhere in the land of Hyrule, this would be soundtrack on repeat. (Listen)
50. Celph Titled & Buckwild – “Fuckmaster Sex” — C&B might as well add Funkmaster Flex to the credits—the DJ’s trademark bombs and ad-libs adding to the already-simmering ’90s flavor, first served up by Buckwild’s contribution straight from the vault. The only thing missing is a verse from Kool Keith or Uncle Luke for that matter. (Listen | Buy)
51. Little Brother – “Curtain Call” — Although this song and album are overshadowed by the North Carolina group’s disbandment, fans have to appreciate the proper sendoff as they bow out gracefully on a signature Justus League beat by Khrysis. (Listen | Buy)
52. The Kid Daytona Feat. Freddie Gibbs – “Take Aim Bang” — Off Daytona’s The Interlude, two of the best lyricists to come up over the last few years over a re-purposing of a classic Dre beat. Both MCs do the beat justice, keeping a cool edge to their verbal gymnastics. (Listen)
53. Jay Electronica – “The Announcement” –- Allow him to reintroduce himself. Again. (Listen)
54. Danny Brown – “S.O.S.” –- Shaq on stilts. Yeah, this joint was as crazy as its name. (Listen | Buy)
55. Far East Movement – “Like A G6” — If this song has not traveled through your eardrums these past few months, you may want to get out more often. The record itself – which reached #1 on the Billboard charts – was a toast to the party life, promiscuous women and everything in between. Whether or not the group represents the “arrival of Asian Hip-Hop” is a story still waiting to be told. But if they’ve got more of these on the back-burner, a spot at the dinner table will be secured in no time. (Listen | Buy)
56. Stat Quo – “Penthouse Condo” –- There weren’t too many losses taken when it came to selecting Boi-1da beats in 2010. Dre’s former apprentice lived the luxurious life with his. (Listen | Buy)
57. Andreya Triana – “Draw The Stars” — Andreya sings caramel notes over this dreamy, wind-chime filled melody. Unsigned UK soul at it’s best. (Listen | Buy)
58. Nicki Minaj Feat. Drake – “Moment 4 Life” — A very appropriate gem for anyone who has ever wished to bottle a morsel of time to have and to hold forever more. (Listen | Buy)
59. Statik Selektah Feat. Consequence – “Life Is Short” –- Who knew self-loathing could sound fresh? (Listen | Buy)
60. Lil Boosie Feat. Foxx – “Devils” — The two brothers in Trill cut no corners in calling out the various “devils” who attempt to catch them slipping in all walks of life. Foxx’s See where I’m from nigga it’s do or die/Nigga tell ya he gon’ kill ya?/You gon’ shoot or die is an indication of just how honest and agressive the song actually was. Hold your head, Boosie. (Listen | Buy)
61. Big Sean – “Memories” — For the most part, Big Sean is an egotistical maniac who is hellbent on dressing better than you and sleeping with women who wouldn’t look twice in your direction. And quite frankly, that’s just fine with us. However, it can’t go without saying that one of the more refreshing moments in 2010 was hearing buddy briefly drop his guard over Key Wayne’s piano riff and speak on issues plaguing his mental. (Listen)
62. J. Cole, PUSH! Montana & Dom Kennedy – “Bun B 4 Prez” –- Sometimes Internet trends actually work. As an undeniable inspiration to all those who came in after him, the Trill O.G. is saluted by newjacks from all 3 coasts. You can’t buy that kind of respect. (Listen)
63. Vado Feat. Meek Mill – “Bullets & Gunsmoke” — Straight up, Meek murked the track and may have been one of the few occasions where Vado got upstaged…or challenged at least. (Listen | Buy)
64. Ice Cube Feat. JIGG – “I Rep That West” –- The Golden State vet still has some tricks left underneath his Raiders fitted. (Listen | Buy)
65. Gilbere Forte’ Feat. Raak – “Black Chukkas” –- The Philly rookie had us all walking his way with every infectious bar. (Listen | Buy)
66. Atlantic Line – “Mist” — The relatively unknown band from Los Angeles crafted an amazing EP earlier this year that exposed themselves to be a potential force to be reckoned with in the near future. The opening track is like a musical journey that has everything necessary to take your mind elsewhere from reality. (Listen | Buy)
67. Skyzoo & !llmind – “Frisbees” — ‘Zoo and !llmind find the perfect balance on this gem from Live From the Tape Deck. Zoo’s lyrical acumen is on full display over a rolling rhythmic Knight Rider-ish concoction. Hip-Hop never sounded so easy. (Listen | Buy)
68. Nottz Feat. Asher Roth & Colin Munroe – “Dontcha Wanna Be (My Neighbor)” — From VA to PA, friendliness can take you a long way. This song had enough happy-go-luckiness to make Mr. Rodgers proud. (Listen | Buy)
69. Lil Wayne Feat. Drake – “Right Above It” — In the possible instance that Young Money succumbs to their own expectations in the following years, let this serve as marker when they were truly on their game. Pure explosiveness. (Listen | Buy)
70. Sara Bareilles – “The Light” — There’s no need to front. “Love Song” is somewhere on many people’s guilty pleasure playlists. Not to be upstaged by her own catalog, the talented Ms. Bareilles left her mark on 2010 with Kaleidoscope Heart. The somber, yet equally catchy ballad “The Light” was one of the highlights as Sara poured her heart out in a record tailor-made for one of those movies that makes your girl all watery eyed. (Listen | Buy)
71. Cee-Lo Green – “Bodies” — “F*ck You” made everyone take notice. “Bodies” proved to be classic Cee-Lo with quintessential vocals and a hypnotizing ambiance. Not to mention, it had one of the dopest lines of the year with “They said that chivalry is dead, then why is her body, in my bed…” Smooth. (Listen | Buy)
72. Eric Benet – “Sometimes I Cry” — Weezy confessed from the island this was the best R&B record he had heard since Maxwell’s “Woman’s Worth.” Regardless if you agree or disagree, he was right about it being one hell of a song. Dropping tears may not considered manly in most circles, but Benet’s emotional number at least makes it sound good on wax. (Listen | Buy)
73. Smoke DZA Feat. Curren$y & Big K.R.I.T. – “Etc. Etc.” — If this Smoker’s Club camp was ever to crown an designated anthem, this would be it. (Listen)
74. Jeremih Feat. Ludacris – “I Like” — A requisite Def Jam feature didn’t prevent Jeremih from laying the charm on his dream girl in heavy doses. (Listen | Buy)
75. Tune-Yards – “Powa” — Don’t let appearances fool ya. The diminutive folk-soul singer Merrill Garbus can belt it out eerily similar to Nina Simone. And her refrain of “Rebel, rebel…” on “Powa” is screaming to be sampled. (Listen)
76. Mark Ronson and The Business International Feat. D’Angelo – “Glass Mountain Trust” — Not only did it mark the return of a strangely Cee-Lo-sounding D’Angelo, but also Ronson at his most imaginative—the horn-fueled soul of Version seemingly swallowed up and spit out by Duran Duran. (Listen | Buy)
77. Gilbere Forte’ – “Hot (In This B*tch)” — “Joe said ‘Lean Back,’ B*tch why yo’ seat up?” Yeah buddy, this song’s some slumped, rider music. (Listen | Buy)
78. Theophilus London Feat. Jesse Boykins III – “Life Of A Lover” — Cool personified characterizes the rapper/singer/songwriter’s I Want You mixtape and picking a song was the equivalent of fishing in a barrel. (Listen)
79. The-Dream – “Sex Intelligent (Remix)” — Whining synthesizers and ATL finger snaps combined with cheeky harmonies, this has The-Dream’s formula all over it. But it works. He had the freaks all singing along in bedrooms and stripclubs alike with this one. (Listen | Buy)
80. Lil D.R.E. – “My CEO” — The Bouldercrest boy proved himself quite the show-stealer while putting for his bossman and the block with this trunk-friendly track. (Listen)
81. Kanye West, Rick Ross, Jay-Z &Nicki Minaj – “Monster” — For everyone who thinks Barbie can’t play outside the doll house, Nicki shows she can keep up with the boys and even run faster, hit harder and shine brighter if she wants to. (Listen | Buy)
82. Miguel – “Quickie” — We all know how dope his collaboration with J. Cole was. Still, “Quickie” was equally as tough because, contrary to popular R&B folklore, candles being lit and rose petals laid over the bed is not always possible. (Listen | Buy)
83. The Kid Daytona – “Learn” — An orgasmic beat break and nimble punchlines was all Daytona needed to take us to school. (Listen | Buy)
84. Mac Miller – “Kool Aid & Frozen Pizza” –- A cheeky White kid from the ‘burbs revisits the stylings of Lord Finesse to remind us of the realness. Surreal. (Listen | Buy)
85. Bilal – “Levels” — Mind explosion. Brain matter. Pieces of your thoughts, feelings and memories splattered all over the wall of Bilal’s crazed escalation of sound and symphony. Without genre, competition or comparison. (Listen | Buy)
86. DâM-FunK – “Hood Pass Intact” — Drum slaps and claps lay the backdrop as the reigning funk leader uses his warbling vocals to glorify hood things the right way. (Listen | Buy)
87. KiD CuDi – “Trapped In My Mind” — If you made to the end of Cudder’s second trip-hop experience, this jewel was their to greet you on your exit. (Listen | Buy)
88. Quadron – “Day” — Jazzy, sassy and sweet, with just a touch of the melancholy… everything you’d want in a significant other. The Danish duo manages to play their music once again on the chords of your heartstrings. (Listen | Buy)
89. Yelawolf Feat. Nikkiya – “Speaker Sex” — It’s hard to imagine a man who traces his influences to Lynyrd Skynyrd creating a steamy rap song, but ‘Wolf does it and does it quite well. (Listen)
90. Alley Boy Feat. Gucci Mane – “I Don’t Wanna” — Rapping about hood stuff isn’t necessarily dead or even cliche. Authentic voices may have been missing, but Alley & Gucci remedy that while trading verses on “I Don’t Wanna.” (Listen)
91. M.I.A. – “Teqkilla” — The world’s favorite Sri Lankan troublemaker had a so-so year, with her latest album drawing a distinct line between her diehard fans and “Paper Planes” passersby. Amid mixed reviews and sound quality criticisms ///Y/ does have a strangely hypnotic gem hiding in all the confusion. “Teqkilla” combines a cacophonous series of synthetic sounds to create an endless club-banger that stays in the listeners head for hours. (Listen | Buy)
92. Chance Fischer – “Freedom” — The intro from his Lucky Libra EP was a beautiful collage of instrumentation, introspective lyrics and thoughts of an Ivy Leaguer from the capital of the Confederacy. (Listen)
93. Gotta Be Karim – “Beverly Click” — Hardcore Hip-Hop from a level-headed St. Louis cat. (Listen)
94. Drake – “I Get Lonely Too” — Arguably the best remake made this year. (Listen)
95. Raekwon – “Butter Knives” — We’re well aware that today’s sound is dominated by keyboards, 808s and hyperactive hi hats. However, it feels good to dig deep and enjoy some raw bars over scratchy samples. Raekwon brings that old feeling back without relying heavily on charm and nostalgia. His sharp swordsmanship with the pen on “Butter Knives” strikes fear in new jacks thinking they can see The Chef. (Listen)
96. Maroon 5 – “Just A Feeling” — Maroon 5’s Hands All Over may have been met with mixed reviews, but the drunken karaokee-ready anthem “Just A Feeling” about lost love sticks out like a sore thumb, or a depressed ex who can’t accept the fact it’s over. (Listen | Buy)
97. Dom Kennedy – “Me Again” — This could have easily went to “1997,” but here the coolest Kennedy since JFK Jr. tells you who he is – and in the process we all see a little bit of ourselves. (Listen)
98. Vampire Weekend – “I Think You’re A Contra” — In an album full of experimental, up-tempo records, the brooding finale steals the show. ( Listen | Buy )
99. Kid Superfly – “Relax” — 5th Child and Trump Card answered the call when DJ Driis was asking for artists for his Takers mixtape. Good thing they did as this smooth lyrical exercise was a hidden gem. (Listen)
100. Elvis Costello – “A Voice In The Dark” — Whether it be Elvis’ timeless and familiar tone, the honky-tonk violin, piano or guitar, or the simple, pared-down quality of song writing… here you have the perfect whimsical end to a year that was just as stupid and silly as it was beautiful. That’s all folks! (Listen | Buy)
Another great list by TSS! I know this is in no specific order, but I believe Dom Kennedy’s Me Again should be higher up. Definitely one of the best endings to a mixtape this year. aside from that minor qualm I absolutely LOVE this list. Defintely gonna have me checking for some albums I slept on in 2010.
Also, Shoutouts for that choosing Best Coast. That album was surprisngly good and it definitely made me look weird buying it the same time I bought Freddie Gibbs’s EP.
Nice List, my personal favorites are:
Cee-Lo Green…F”@k You
J. Cole…Playground
Kanye West, Pusha T, Cyhi the Prynce, Big Sean & J. Cole…Looking for trouble
Kanye West and Co. … All of the Lights
The Roots, John Legend, Common & Melanie Fiona…Wake Up
The Roots and John Legend…The Fire
Bun B…Let Em Know
it’s tough to pick the best, but it looks like you guys picked a well rounded list of great songs from the past year! gonna have to check out some of these that I missed
man this list is spot on. lovin the number 1 pick
happy new years to everyone
Someone make it into a zipfile!!!
Awesome list though. If there’s a site I can trust with year end stuff, TSS shows great diversity and taste.
TheMiseducationOfJomi.com
Man! I can’t even say just how excited I am to have made this list. I’m honored. #92!!! Even if I was an honorable mention I would have been excited. Thanks guys! Keep writing awesome reviews and bringing wisdom to the hip hop world.
– Chance
These are in no particular order either.
No “I Just Had Sex” by the Lonely Island? Come oonnnn
Kudos for “Bodies.”
21. Smoke DZA – “Code Orange” — Smoke DZA spits truth over an electric-guitar driven production by Ski Beatz in between Mel Gibson’s racist rants to his ex-wife. There isn’t much you can ask for in a song in 2010.
38. LCD Soundsystem – “Dance Yrself Clean” — The supposed “last” album from James Murphy and crew opens with this 8 minute epic, building from a slow drum beat with a distant vocalist into a fierce mixture of rhythms and wild keyboards. TSS recommends listening to this with your favorite drug of choice be it nicotine, caffeine, or whatever nonsense you get into.
2 of my favorite tracks of the year!!!!
Word to Chance, good for you man, looking forward to more of your stuff in 2011, that EP was arguably one of the best releases of the year.
“Yelawolf Feat. Nikkiya – “Speaker Sex” — It’s hard to imagine a man who traces his influences to Lynyrd Skynyrd creating a steamy rap song, but ‘Wolf does it and does it quite well.”
My song of the year, may seem weird but there isn’t a song I can play in any mood, with any system, and still not want to hit next
Good shout on the Nottz/Mayer Hawthorne track, definitely one of the best things I heard this past 12 months…
First TSS comment in 2011!
Happy New Year everybody.
Good looks on mentioning “Bodies,” “I Like,” and”Sex Intelligent (Remix).” One thing though, I prefer “Can nonchalance be obvious, of course.” As the dopest line of the year. I lose it every time I hear it.
“Nicki shows she can keep up with the boys and even run faster, hit harder and shine brighter if she wants to.”
=======================================================
It’s so true which makes it so sad.
Oh and can ya’ll do a best R&B albums of the year too?
Not ONE Wiz track…really? lol alright…
merry new years P!!
safe holidays to everyone and your loved ones
This is what sets U apart TSS…
Happy New Year and much more success in 2011!!!
Lloyd Banks “Start It Up”, Freeway & Jake One’s “The Product”, Wiz’s “In My Car”, Lupe’s “I’m Beaming”, Chris Brown’s “No Bullshit”, J. Cole’s “Blow Up”, Fly.Union x Willie The Kid ‘s “Great”, Ye’s “Christon Dior Denim Flow”, David Banner & 9th Wonder’s “Slow Down”, Trademark, Young Roddy & Spitta’s “Skyscrapers”, Starlito’s “Alright”….I could go on & on. Alotta dope music came out last year & it doesn’t look like it’s gonna slow down in 2011.
Peace to TSS, crew members & commentors alike.
AmpGeez
Smoking Since 2008
P.S. – Where’s that new Curren$y tape???
^ only b/c he gave it away, we’ll throw this link up for a limited time lol
[usershare.net]
Nice!
1st new mixtape of the year & all, I figure it’s only right lol.
#JETLIFE
Agreed with most but to not have a Wiz track is absurd. Black & Yellow is one of the dopest tracks of the year let alone This Plane…
Oh shit I was reallly glad to see cudi on here
Gracias
Don’t Panic, I’m Greumsin’ !!!
This list could have used a James Blake song preferably “CMYK.” Excellent job, already discovered some gems I missed… And that Kid Daytona Freddie Gibbs shit is crazy… I think TSS overhypes speakher sexx by Yelawolf but I’ll keep listening…
I still thank Gotti for putting me on to that Diplo remix of Starstruck last year…
I think TSS overhypes speakher sexx by Yelawolf but I’ll keep listening…
============
Hmm…on a system, that joint wangs, but you can say that about a lot of ‘Wolf tracks.
My shit is the Devin The Dude shit he killed… “Love Is Not Enough”
Seen Yela perform @ SOBs in December and he didn’t perform this or that…
I think you guys need to do a part 2 to that list because you know as soon as that shit was put up you all thought of 100 more songs you missed, these lists are like the holy grail for what you may have slept on or missed…
I know that this is totally off subject but do you guys know what wordpress plugin you used to create this slideshow? Because I’m interested in implementing something like this on my site.
Just curious.
I love the site by the way and especially this post. Been jamming to most of these songs all day.
wooooo new year! havnt been abk 2make it 2da bottom of da c-sections 2 commnt on any of thes end of da yr posts. ths shows growth. keep it up tss…. fresh respectd! 2011……..
Love the list! Glad you have After The Smoke (#39) and Big Sean (#61) on there. I play Typical Weekend and Memories on repeat when I’m not in a hard core Hip Hop mode. Definitely different and dope!
I didn’t see Donnis or Laws on this list. Did I miss something?
I think that The Boy Illinois “Put Me On A Track” could have easily been on this list/ Y’all just ani’t given the bro any play at all. Surely this blog ain’t that hooked with industr as to lock an artist out all together. Disappointed
Lol this site is quite a joke… I just checked song 39 and it blows. Go find someone with an ear for music
Not a SINGLE song from Roc Marciano??? Damn…’Marcberg’ is one of my all-time favorite albums