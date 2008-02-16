The 70’s Movement…

This week, we go back with The Lady Of Rage’s “Afro Puffs.”
Chick had so much wordplay. Where the hell did her rap career go? Even though I know those stints playing Caretta & Baby D probably cut her some good checks, I’d rather hear her behind the mic again.
DJ Noize – Mixed & Destroyed Vol. 1 (Hosted By Blood Raw & Roccett)
Q-Tip – Live At The Renaissance
Q-Tip – Kamaal/The Abstract (Unreleased)
VA-Color_Changin_Click-Bobby_Booshay-2001
D-Block-Just_the_Freestyles_Volume_1__Presented_by_Kochece_-2004
Marvin_Gaye-Here_My_Dear_Expanded_Edition_2CD-Remastered-2008
Scarface-Made_(Screwed_And_Chopped)-2008
Turk-Penitentiary_Chances-2004
Turk-Still_A_Hot_Boy-2005
Turk-Convicted_Felons-2006
rage…rock on witcha bad self
I’m glad she gave up the acting but she can dig up a mic though
“The capital R A, now take it to the G.E.
I Bring The Things To Light, but you still can’t see me
I flow like the monthly you can’t cramp my style
For those that try to punk me here’s a Pamprin child…”
from “Do What I Feel” off of The Dogg Pound’s “Dogg Food”:
Now here’s the kickoff, as I’m about to rip off
Rage is knockin lips off, travellin like a spitball, I hit y’all
Right between the eyes, smack dab in the middle
with my rhymes or my riddles, ain’t got no time to fiddle
faddle, dibble, dabble
Gotta Rock like Fraggle
I’m hittin so hard I’m leavin that I’m leavin em snaggled
Like Leon Spinks this black cat’s got ya jinxed
Fuck around and you’ll get chipped off like the Sphinx
Think, about it, better yet forget it
Uhh, play like En Vogue cause you’re never gonna get it
The style, the flavor, the flow, the so-lo-ist
Hit you in a second, one two mic checkin
That’s my lethal weapon like a chain and ball
I’m wreckin, shop, tech and, glock
Not in my pocket, no need for cock and
gauges just flip the scripts and rippin pages Rage is
the amazin, trail-blazin
Flows shavin like Norelco you can’t let go, hell no!
I’m that Lyrical Murderer
Stranded on the Row with my ill type flow and uhh…
hahaha what movie was that where she was a goon and was pissin standin up and shit.
she’s actually from rural VA (farmville) which is pretty damn surprising
I bought that album when it dropped just off the strength
of Afro Puffs and Her getting rhyme of the month in the Source.
The freestyle she did over that primo joint was fiyah!
I remember reading in a magazine she was retiring from
the game after that album because of the B.S. she had to
put up with @ the Row.
Her and Premier make a great team…….but who DOESN’T
sound good with Premier?
Definitely one of the nicest emcees
[www.zshare.net]
NEW E-40 ft lil john
one of my fav female mcs song … she got her acting on with the STEVE HARVEY SHOW playing the bullly
Didn’t she used to be on the Steve Harvey Show at one point? I think she played a bully or something. Anyhow fuck that:
DJ Ahmad: (Aphilliates nigga!!!) Afromentals part1
[www.rappersiknow.com]
DJ Ahmad: Afromentals part2
[www.rappersiknow.com]
i remember when she had a crush on romeo on the steve harvey show lol funny moments.
everybody gets gouged on labels. Unnecessary Roughness is one of the most slept-on joints from the mid-late 90s. Tha Big Body Girl was hot.
(i thought she was cute, too–hey i like ’em thick like that.)
But she had serious flow. actually a decent bit of variety on the album–some battle rhyme type stuff, some more conceptual tuff, a prayer joint at the end…
Ever heard the Three Men and a Lady version of You know my Steeze? It’s Kurupt, Guru, Premo and Lady of Rage. Kurupt was sick, but Rage slaughtered that track.
I think Rage fell in that category of female spitters like MC Lyte, Brat, Lauryn Hill and even Heather B and Jean grae where dude emcees don’t wanna drop something with ’em and then people say, “You was nice duke, but who was the chick? She killed it!”
I could be wrong tho.
you can hear her on the caltroit joint with black milk and bishop lamont, on the track “ret to go” she’s still got it!
flea – good LOOKIN on the afromentals drop…i been tryin to find it.
if anybody’s got a cue-filed up version, i’d sho ‘preciate it.
@ “nonchalant”
is a french word, homey! u know
like, rendez vous, dÃ©jÃ vu, encore … evidence, allure, challenge, clichÃ©, appliquÃ©d, extravagance,
intelligence service, double entendre, issue, venue, scene, pocket, combat(t)ant, memoir(e), hom(m)age, proprietor, mar(r)iage, enemie(enemy), entrepreneur ! precipice, hazard,
passÃ©, fiancÃ©, sÃ©ance, trompe l’oeil, idÃ©e-fixe, tour-de-force, au pair, bric Ã brac, vis-Ã -vis, joie de vivre, raison d’Ãªtre, tÃªte-Ã -tÃªte, avant-garde, lÃ¨se-majestÃ©, coup d’Ã©tat, deshabillÃ©, bien-pensant,
art, ensemble, recent, model, capture, influence, perception, surprise, suggestion, deliberation, department, accusation, administration, defense, marine, corps, lieutenant, colonel, general, tribunal, memoir, proprietor, boutique, finesse, initiative, signal, fatigue, verve, routine, marche, pique…
client, financier, entrepreneur, traffic, tariffs, documents, dossier, rapport, accord, militants, entrants, immigrants, belligerent, resistance, riposte, aide, cadre, repertoire, base, alliance, coup, dispute, catastrophe, protÃ©gÃ©, ideologue, allianceâ€¦
…
peace yall !
[smokingsection.uproxx.com]
TSS PRESENTS 15 MINUTES WITH DJ DRAMA
I think I got some Afromentals tapes on stash.
thanks for the C&S Scarface!
wtf@ greums?