The 70’s Movement…

02.16.08 10 years ago 16 Comments

This week, we go back with The Lady Of Rage’s “Afro Puffs.”

Chick had so much wordplay. Where the hell did her rap career go? Even though I know those stints playing Caretta & Baby D probably cut her some good checks, I’d rather hear her behind the mic again.

Stray Shots

DJ Noize – Mixed & Destroyed Vol. 1 (Hosted By Blood Raw & Roccett)

Q-Tip – Live At The Renaissance

Q-Tip – Kamaal/The Abstract (Unreleased)

VA-Color_Changin_Click-Bobby_Booshay-2001

D-Block-Just_the_Freestyles_Volume_1__Presented_by_Kochece_-2004

Marvin_Gaye-Here_My_Dear_Expanded_Edition_2CD-Remastered-2008

Scarface-Made_(Screwed_And_Chopped)-2008

Turk-Penitentiary_Chances-2004

Turk-Still_A_Hot_Boy-2005

Turk-Convicted_Felons-2006

Stray Shots

