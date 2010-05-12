Cop: Academy’s The Mixtape Was Better Shirt

#Sneakers
05.12.10 8 years ago 12 Comments

The big homie Mick sent out his newsletter earlier, detailing his travels & experiences with NY Mag, Roc4Life, Redbull and more. Yeah, big tings gwan on so check him out when you get a chance. But I was completely distracted by the newsletter’s leading image. More specifically, Mick’s shirt that he was wearing in the photo.

Three times dope and all the way acknickulous.

Interest piqued, I shot an inquiry over, found out the designers and where to cop.

Academy Printwear (aP) happen to be the minds behind this fine shirt and they hustle from the url http://www.academyprintwear.com. Turns out aP is more than just apparel but you can read all of that for yourself when you get there. I ended up copping the black and will probably end up snatching the white as well. Honestly, I could use a couple of each and I may end up splurging since all t’s on the site are on sale for $14 a pop. Finally, the perfect shirt for DJs, bloggers, fans and all. Says what we denizens of the ‘net oftentimes find ourselves typing & speaking. Hell, there’s a few rappers I’d consider sending these to because it seems like mere words aren’t getting the point through.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sneakers
TAGSAcademy PrintwearMick BoogieSNEAKERS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP