“To Sir Charles With Love…”

“…I’ll throw it down your throat like Barkley

Charles Barkley has never been at a loss for words. God forbid they gave that dude a microphone & an audience because we’ve all been on the edge of our collective seats waiting to see what he will say next. Truth be told, when a NBA game is on & it sucks, I’d rather they just stayed in the studio with Kenny, Ernie & Chuck. (Speaking of Kenny, anyone think he & Cons just might be related?)

I won’t quote you the whole list because you can see it for yourself. But here’s a few worthy of pointing out…

18. On the goal of the ’92 Olympic Dream Team when playing Panama in the Tournament of the Americas: “To get the Canal back.”

27. “I know why his name is DMX. Because his real name is Earl. Imagine if his name was Earl the rapper.”

29. Charles Barkley on his thoughts about retiring before the season: “I remember sitting down with the Rockets and saying, ‘Yeah. I’m going to retire.’ They said, ‘Well, we’ll give you $9 million.’ And I said, ‘You got a pen on you?'”

36. Ernie Johnson, on Reggie Evans being caught grabbing the rocks of Chris Kaman: “(Reggie Evans) got caught with his hand in the cookie jar.”Charles Barkley: “Ernie, I don’t know where you get your cookies at but the rest of us don’t get ours there.”

42. On the Enron scandal investigation: “Almost all those politicians took money from Enron, and there they are holding hearings. That’s like O.J. Simpson getting in the Rae Carruth jury pool.”

44. Ernie: “Did they recognize you in South Dakota?”
Charles: “Yes, they did. It was easy because I was the only black person there. When they see me walking down the street they say ‘There he goes again’. And when I come back the next year they say ‘He’s back yawl!'”

