“To Sir Charles With Love…”

“…I’ll throw it down your throat like Barkley”
Charles Barkley has never been at a loss for words. God forbid they gave that dude a microphone & an audience because we’ve all been on the edge of our collective seats waiting to see what he will say next. Truth be told, when a NBA game is on & it sucks, I’d rather they just stayed in the studio with Kenny, Ernie & Chuck. (Speaking of Kenny, anyone think he & Cons just might be related?)
I won’t quote you the whole list because you can see it for yourself. But here’s a few worthy of pointing out…
18. On the goal of the ’92 Olympic Dream Team when playing Panama in the Tournament of the Americas: “To get the Canal back.”
27. “I know why his name is DMX. Because his real name is Earl. Imagine if his name was Earl the rapper.”
29. Charles Barkley on his thoughts about retiring before the season: “I remember sitting down with the Rockets and saying, ‘Yeah. I’m going to retire.’ They said, ‘Well, we’ll give you $9 million.’ And I said, ‘You got a pen on you?'”
36. Ernie Johnson, on Reggie Evans being caught grabbing the rocks of Chris Kaman: “(Reggie Evans) got caught with his hand in the cookie jar.”Charles Barkley: “Ernie, I don’t know where you get your cookies at but the rest of us don’t get ours there.”
42. On the Enron scandal investigation: “Almost all those politicians took money from Enron, and there they are holding hearings. That’s like O.J. Simpson getting in the Rae Carruth jury pool.”
44. Ernie: “Did they recognize you in South Dakota?”
Charles: “Yes, they did. It was easy because I was the only black person there. When they see me walking down the street they say ‘There he goes again’. And when I come back the next year they say ‘He’s back yawl!'”
Props to KML for sending this one over.
50 Greatest Charles Barkley Quotes [Black Sports Online]
Previously Posted — “I’m A Dumbass…”
“Talkin’ shit like Barkley off a fifth of Bacardi”……
Chuck can be real ignorant some times…but I don’t mind.
Anything Barkley says doesn’t make me cringe half as much as when Magic says “thoed” the ball.
^or when Magis is doing play by play and uses whoop whap to describe a move someone did….
^Magis = Magic…damn i sound like him :-)
“yeah i regret we wernt on a higher floor”
*reads list*
*dies*
leave magic alone–he went to school to play ball. that’s what happens when they tell you class is optional (till you get hurt and can’t make no money for the school.)
look at magic now. he knows his speaking limitations… he works what he got. and he doing something for the community, too.
Charles, god luv him, but he was about 2 Bill Laimbeer pick and rolls away from sounding like Magic for life.
Big shouts to Rae Carruth. Murder’s awful. it’s a sin. and it’s a crime. But long as i can hear Steve Harvey talk about Rae-rae hiding in the trunk in Nashville, OJ gets some sympathy in my book.
“Nashville?!… Like they wasn’t gon’ spot yo’ black ass in the middle of Nashville!”
back when i was a huge b-ball fan Barkley was 1 of my favorites.
i will neva 4get the 1st dream team playing some country with a team of really small guys and Barkley stomping on the chest of 1 of the players while he was on the ground. it was great.
Are you kidding me?
nobody has dropped his deodarant quote?
****ANYTHING LESS WOULD BE UNCIVILIZED*****
drop it mayne…..”im a dumbass.Im A DUMBASS”
“i’m a dumbass” video was da shyt ! too hot imposture ..
there are no culture bloggers at BWE. TSS shoulda been here… for real, y’all better come next year.
What’s BWE?
bloger world expo
yup! it’s dope but it’s like 90% white. the ceo/organizers want me to get more “flavor” here next year. so i’m gonna work on it. everybody’s here dude interms of online comms and social media. it’s pretty crazy.
black folks need to get out more. lol!
^ Throw in a rump shaker contest, and a stack of ones and I’m down! :-D
next year, baby! we’ll be tweetin’ booties just for D. Hows!!!!
47. “We better not be doing the Bulls this year. Man, they suck!….”
PAUSE.
C’mon Gotti You gotta Get the Illadelph Original Malice in the Palace Sir Charles
gotty-
dont forget the jewels barkley dropped on us with nike. godzillas, cb34’s and the like FTMFW