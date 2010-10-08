A3C Is Even Better The Second Time Around

After a successful and lively first night, it’s already time for night two of the Perfect Attendance stage and it’s time for the best of the Midwest to step into the spotlight. The flyer’s packed with enough names to warrant your presence but the whole vibe around the Masquerade is jumpin’. Make your plans to attend tonight.

If you’re not in the city and want to live vicariously, follow @JohnGotty @FadiaKader @DavidDTSS @The_TSS_TC and @GottaLoveBri and we’ll do our best to share with the play-by-play.

