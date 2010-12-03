Who’s Crazy Enough To Bully Mike Tyson?

The lone comment on this YouTube video reads: “Mike Tyson – the most human human in the world…”
That may be the fairest assessment ever recorded about this guy. Iron Mike will forever rank as one of my favorite people because he was never, at any point, afraid to be himself. The crazy thing about life is we can go our entire lives and only meet a handful of people who were truly comfortable being themselves. Why? Two reasons. One, the overwhelming majority of people naturally want to be liked and accepted, so altering a part of oneself occurs more often than one would think. Two, it is hard to not only recognize your flaws, but embrace them as well.
Mike has never hid who he was and I love the guy for that. Being Michael Gerard Tyson has allowed him to reach incredible peaks and cataclysmic valleys and come out of it all dancing off-key like a mothaf#cka. The former heavyweight champ recently sat down with Larry King and a portion of their conversation centered around Tyson being bullied as a young kid.
This was obviously before Mike discovered he had two concealed weapons as body parts. Just pay attention to his demeanor however. He’s very subdued, yet equally enlightening. The clip is only a minute and 15 seconds, but a testament to how well Mike can express himself given the right setting.
Long live that crazy son of a bitch Mike Tyson, man. For real.
BROOOOOOKLYYYYYYYYYYYN!!!!!!!!
Viva Mike Tyson.
People think Mike is dumb cause of how his voice sounds; but Mike is a smart man. If given the opportunity he could be one of the best boxing analyst. His knowledge of the history of Boxing is vast.
All Hail Iron Mike
Mike Tyson is the man. Always had nothing but the utmost respect, pops was a die hard fan so I followed suit. White people love to make him seem like the crazy black dude (i.e. Dave Chappelle) but that shit just isn’t right.
I’ve been saying the same thing that youtube comment did for a long ass time. Too human to be alive in a world run by robots.
I remember when I first made a Myspace and in the heroes part I put Mike Tyson. Half joke half truth. Mike is that dude
The “Tyson” documentary proved your point ten-fold. Tough to see the big guy cry, but have to give it up to him for being so open and candid.
Actually a pretty articulate dude.
Agree with Bigga, Tyson as an analyst is overdue
He used to be a bit overweight when he was younger if I recall in the Tyson documentary, so as a kid he was bullied. Then he discovers the dynamite in his hands lol
I would love to have a house party with this dude.
I’ve always loved the man (nh)…. and I’m a white bloke from Down Under….. But Mike was just always so….. real and human…. and he’d put anybody on their arse quick fuckin smart. We appreciate that shit.
He was too young for the fame….
WOW. I’d never seen that clip of Wayne Brady/Tyson on their bobby brown shit. That was incredible. Fuckin made my day
Yeah, he was great and is entertaining, but how many fucking write ups can this site have about him? I swear ya’ll need to let it go. Dude is washed up and this video is nothing that wasn’t already told in the documentary.
You guys desperate for news?
but how many fucking write ups can this site have about him?
You sure you’re talking bout the Smoking Section?? Nothing posted in the archive that’s out of the norm.
*Buster Douglas shrug*
@gasface – My fault bro. Won’t have another write-up on Mike until June 2011. Cool?
I’m doing one every day next week.
Things to write about:
1) One of the most overrated boxers of all-time. Talk about how former HW boxers: Cassius Clay/Muhammad Ali, Joe Louis, Joe Frazier, George Foreman, Sonny Liston, Jack Dempsey, Gene Tunney, Sam Langford, Jack Johnson, Larry Holmes, Lennox Lewis, Evander Holyfield, Jim Jeffries, Rocky Marciano, Harry Wills, Ken Norton were just as good if not better (Ali, Louis, Frazier, Foreman, Dempsey, Holmes, Louis, Lewis, Holyfield all deserve to be ranked higher) yet for some reason society reminisces on his two year peak when he beat B level fighters at best.
2) The death of “Cus” was not his downfall, the death of Jim Jacobs was. People always say “ah, man when Cus died, then Mike wasn’t the same.” Funny, Cus died in ’85, well before “Iron Mike” reached his peak. Once Jim Jacobs died, then Clayton couldn’t control Don King, Robin Givens and her mother coming in like vultures.
3) The sex w/Desiree was not consensual. I’m sorry, it wasn’t, no matter what he or his seconds at the time say. All the time people were rallying for Mike, yet no one gave a shit about this girl and dismissed her claims all the way. Pathetic shit.
4) Look over his “acclaimed” peak:
Best wins? KO’s Larry Holmes and KO’s Michael Spinks. Larry Holmes had been out of retirement for 21 months and was 38 years old. Michael Spinks? Blown-up Light Heavyweight.
5) Ridiculous comments to media reporters, bites off ear of opponent.
Every time Mike stepped up he lost. Buster Douglas beat him around the ring (yes, I’ll admit, the Knockdown in the 8th was a very long count, but, come on – guy was a 49-1 underdog!), got destroyed by Holyfield, then DQ’d himself in the rematch with that stupid ear-bite, and then gets destroyed by Lennox (I’m not going to bring up the Williams or McBride fights, because that was an obviously faded Tyson).
This is all coming from a huge Tyson fan, but, the fucking passes he gets and the way people overrate him is very tiring. In his peak he was a fantastic specimen, but, he never had the mental toughness to be a true great.
good looks on that bobby brown shit tyson had me dieing