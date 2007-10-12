We Gets Busy…

10.12.07 10 years ago 47 Comments

And you thought Good Friday came only before Easter?

Jay-Z – Blue Magic (Feat. Pharrell Williams)

Directed by Hype Williams

Little Brother Get Back Pushed Back

The Leak

^ Click to enlarge the graphic…

By clicking this link and downloading this album, you should solemnly swear to do one of two things.

1.) Buy it when it drops on 10.23

Or

2.) Go catch them @ a show near you (Tour dates included in the link).

Remember, you promised…

Little Brother – Get Back

Have fun!

Oh yeah, TSS Crew’s Myspace > Whoever’s.

P freaked’um.

TODAY is the last day to vote for a winner in our Shirt Tales Contest. Speak now on the behalf of one of the other fine visitors of TSS who participated.

Around The Web

TAGSMUSIC VIDEOS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP