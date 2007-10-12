We Gets Busy…

And you thought Good Friday came only before Easter?
Jay-Z – Blue Magic (Feat. Pharrell Williams)
Directed by Hype Williams
^ Click to enlarge the graphic…
By clicking this link and downloading this album, you should solemnly swear to do one of two things.
1.) Buy it when it drops on 10.23
Or
2.) Go catch them @ a show near you (Tour dates included in the link).
Remember, you promised…
Have fun!
Oh yeah, TSS Crew’s Myspace > Whoever’s.
P freaked’um.
TODAY is the last day to vote for a winner in our Shirt Tales Contest. Speak now on the behalf of one of the other fine visitors of TSS who participated.
Bow in the presence of firstness!
That for that LB Gotty! Been waitin on that for a minute.
I meant thanks.
we can’t even take credit for being “first” because …. leaked it first…and I’m glad he did.
Because I was generally torn on whether to feed you fools or being loyal to their generosity towards us and not leaking it lol.
Whew
Decision made easy.
Oh yeah, no doubt. “We” would have gotten it eventually. Better to get it from here than from somewhere else I think.
Oh yeah, y’alls MySpace is dope as hell. Good job
For real? The coming to Omaha finally? I guess enough people here have been supporting them. I’ma DL it, cop it, and catch em here. Thanks Gotty.
I’m gonna listen… I’ve been waiting too long.
I feel justified in d’loading it because I’m definitely gonna purchase the album on the 23rd.
Plus I just purchased tickets to see them @ Black Cat here in D.C. on 12/01/2007.
*plays the album in iPod @ work*
Now I just gotta learn all the words to these tracks before the concert so I can do my part as a loyal fan.
Yo! D. Howser where is the Black Cat? I’m here in MD/DC too. That place has been holdin’ a lot of joints lately. I swear that venue is new???
Definitely making it to the concert though!!
Yeahh! Good looks on the LB …..Great way to start a friday off.
awwww shit, nucca! awwww yeah! i was watchin that hov video, excited as fuck about american gangster (the movie and album and album movie) and i saw lb’s pic at the bottom and i said awwwwwww shit!!! hell yeah!! i respect yo muthafuckin fresh 2 the fullest!!
Just when you were ready to close the door on him after Kingdom Come… Jay’s relevant again with Blue Magic/ Dead Presidents 3. Interesting… well, he’s got me excited for AG. Not as excited as hearing Ghost is coming back solo same day as the new Wu, but still.
On behalf of we ‘fools’, thanks Sir Gotty…
Good looks…
andMUCH appreciated….
Good Friday it is…
So when are we gonna start callin him Unkle Gotty?
Did anybody else read the genre of the songs when they imported them? lol
The Imperial Gotty, good lookin out. Can you use your infinite reach to steer these cats thru Ohio? Thanks in advance.
Definitely copped! Good looking Gotty (and Tay & Pooh). Been looking forward to this day for over a month now…
BTW…I respect the fresh!
[videos.onsmash.com]
Blue magic
these aggins make me wanna rap…lol… so does that roc boys shit hov dropped…fuck being a bio major (dont gotta f-in job yet)
very nice. i like
P, You did it again!!! TSS Myspace is wild yo!!
been waiting for this since the minstrel show. Downloading every mixtape and track i’ve seen in between. so so so hype. I’ll buy this for sure on the 23rd. Tight drop
@ The Gift…
This is the Ticketmaster link to cop some tickets to the show… the directions to the venue are on there as well.
[www.ticketmaster.com]
@ Everyone…
We need to support these cats for what they’ve done and go get this album on 10/23/07. Let’s try to push this one all the way to Platinum status. Then the label may support them a little more on the next record.
LB in DC. Can’t wait. Damn shame Tay does not do Percy anymore.
Thanx D. Howser! I’ll be there! Imma make sure I got on my “Good Clothes”!!
Damn shame Tay does not do Percy anymore.
===========
Victor St. Clair
Ask about him.
Hey what’s happening everybody? To anyone who wants to read this, I was at Talib Kweli tonight (or yesterday now, since it’s past midnight) and I’ve upped some on the photos onto my (newly created) flickr account. Check them out here:
[www.flickr.com]
He was joined with DJ Zeph and Azeem (Azeem is charismatic, he’s going to go places) and sorta-locale Scribe.
new, Wyclef Jean, track
[www.zshare.net] Paris On Fire
LB Baby!!! Thanks for the drop but I will be copping it anways. I bought all of their cd’s this one will be no different.
Holla,
Stardiddy 512
thats rare.. a new photo of LB
i, heather, solemnly swear.
and yes p slayed em
with that new space layout
ok last time, YES GO see a show while you can!!! everybody
Jay-Z Roc Boys
[www.zshare.net]
Hov’s video looks like the Lost Ones video, with some paintings and stove tops included.
And what’s with the continual static?
New Clef…Dope….untill the rapping started.
New LB..Ill wait for yall opinions
TSS is major.
-dÂªÂº
Exclusif
[www.zshare.net]
KRS One – Our philosophy
And where will they be when the album drops?
Oct 23 2007 8:00P
The Mod Club w/Evidence Toronto, Ontario
*smirks and nods*
*taps his tickets in his pocket*
@ The Kid
Don’t ever say Phonte never did nothin’ for
ya’ll aggin..lol. Enjoy!
Definately copping Twice!
LMAO @ TDot.
Daaaamnnn!!… Good looks on the LB!!…
wow.. no NY/NJ tour dates.. oh well.. I’ll cop the disc most def…
P – very nice myspace hookup… lookin’ good.. very good!!! I meant the page.. ;-)
you know you hot already… lol
[…] if you’re looking for Get Back, it’s down […]
Seems like LB have made their best LP IMO, & 9th is relegated to one track.This is the 1st LB album I’ve listened to that is thorough from start to finish. I’ve never been a huge 9th fan, & I always thought they’d do better with different production. This prove it
The new album is nice, but it just sounds different from the regular Little Brother stuff we’ve heard before. I think this album might be the beginning of the end for them. Read this article and see if you think the same:
[jrod24p1.wordpress.com]
This is a nice album. Well worth a purchase. I will buy this, but who did the beats???
Can we get a listing of who did the beats?
Oh yea…. For LOME^^^
Hiphop is changing homey… Keep up. One..
see ya in NEW YORK on the 20th! YEAH!
[…] for Little Brother’s Get Back; hopefully those are forthcoming. Until then you can check the download, go to some shows, pre-order the album, or get in line on October […]
[…] even bolder when your album is given away in advance & you depend on your loyal faithful to cop the album, only ask them to come see you on tour […]