We Gets Busy…

And you thought Good Friday came only before Easter?

Jay-Z – Blue Magic (Feat. Pharrell Williams)

Directed by Hype Williams







^ Click to enlarge the graphic…

By clicking this link and downloading this album, you should solemnly swear to do one of two things.

1.) Buy it when it drops on 10.23

Or

2.) Go catch them @ a show near you (Tour dates included in the link).

Remember, you promised…

Little Brother – Get Back

Have fun!

Oh yeah, TSS Crew’s Myspace > Whoever’s.

P freaked’um.

TODAY is the last day to vote for a winner in our Shirt Tales Contest. Speak now on the behalf of one of the other fine visitors of TSS who participated.