Young De – “Running Around” Video

04.05.11 7 years ago

Just when you think you can put your feet up, you’re dealing with a freak without a leash, needing her kitten kaboodled with firm discipline. Such is life for Young De (government: Demrick Ferm) as he’s busy dealing with a slutmuffin with a boomerang booty. If she’s back and forth and her name isn’t Aaliyah, sometimes, you have to throw a little grease on her trail and tell her to pump her brakes.

If you’re wondering why Xzibit has been M.I.A., it’s probably because he has been spending his days getting his Steven Spielberg on, as he co-directed the acting scenes for the plot line in this here video. And fortunately for us all, the song and its accompanying mixtape, DE IS For Demrick is available free of charge for your listening pleasure. Download the FreeOnsmash.com x DJ Fingaz project now.

TAGSDE Is For DemrickEric GuerreoMUSIC VIDEOSSkee.TVXzibitYoung De

