Ten Of The Most Entertaining Athletes On Social Media In 2014

Athletes, some of them at least, killed it on their social media channels, too. Because they’re people just like us, but way richer and renowned. They not only pumped up #TheBrand but got in some quips and takes as well. While some were great in a completely bizarre way (*cough* Curt Schilling *cough*), some were just sublime. Those sublime athlete accounts are the ones we’ll celebrate below, as they’re the ones we enjoyed most this year.
1. Joel Embiid, Twitter
Twitter: The Philadelphia 76ers’ first-round draft pick in this year’s NBA Draft has been phenomenal on Twitter, courting the likes of Rihanna and Kim Kardashian and just generally trolling the rest of the NBA. Then again, “phenomenal” might be an understatement in regards to his Tweet game. If only for the picture above, he might’ve had the single-best Twitter year of any athlete.
2. Johnny Manziel, Instagram
Johnny Manziel, the NFL quarterback, might suck (this is coming from a Browns fan), but his Instagram is an archive of stunting that none of us will ever achieve. It’s also worth noting that some of Manziel’s best moments on social media didn’t come courtesy of him, but others.
3. Neymar, Jr., Instagram
Barcelona and Brazil soccer player Neymar didn’t have the greatest World Cup: he suffered a horrific back injury in the knockout rounds and then his national team got curb-stomped by Germany. No matter the outcome, the mohawked Brazilian became even more known to the world through his consistently updated and incredibly fun Instagram account.
4. Richard Sherman, Twitter
You really, really should not f*ck with Richard Sherman on Twitter.
5. Brett Anderson, Twitter
The former Colorado Rockies and current Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher has some legitimately funny takes–which is rare among the professional athlete class.
