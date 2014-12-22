Ten Of The Most Entertaining Athletes On Social Media In 2014

As 2014 comes to a close, let’s all take a second to appreciate our social media prowess. We tapped out thousands–perhaps even millions–of thoughts big, courageous, and bold to the vastest corners of the Internet. We subtweeted our exes, their new flames, politicians, and our most hated (and revered) sports stars, while taking that troll to task for his opinion on Peyton Manning’s play in the Super Bowl (“even the greats have off games!”). We rocked it.

Athletes, some of them at least, killed it on their social media channels, too. Because they’re people just like us, but way richer and renowned. They not only pumped up #TheBrand but got in some quips and takes as well. While some were great in a completely bizarre way (*cough* Curt Schilling *cough*), some were just sublime. Those sublime athlete accounts are the ones we’ll celebrate below, as they’re the ones we enjoyed most this year.

1. Joel Embiid, Twitter

When she hits you with a nude and a video you weren't expecting considering she said she would never send one pic.twitter.com/DDXoTJV5oR — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) August 19, 2014

Twitter: The Philadelphia 76ers’ first-round draft pick in this year’s NBA Draft has been phenomenal on Twitter, courting the likes of Rihanna and Kim Kardashian and just generally trolling the rest of the NBA. Then again, “phenomenal” might be an understatement in regards to his Tweet game. If only for the picture above, he might’ve had the single-best Twitter year of any athlete.

2. Johnny Manziel, Instagram

SZN A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on May 18, 2014 at 2:16pm PDT

Johnny Manziel, the NFL quarterback, might suck (this is coming from a Browns fan), but his Instagram is an archive of stunting that none of us will ever achieve. It’s also worth noting that some of Manziel’s best moments on social media didn’t come courtesy of him, but others.

3. Neymar, Jr., Instagram

Barcelona and Brazil soccer player Neymar didn’t have the greatest World Cup: he suffered a horrific back injury in the knockout rounds and then his national team got curb-stomped by Germany. No matter the outcome, the mohawked Brazilian became even more known to the world through his consistently updated and incredibly fun Instagram account.

4. Richard Sherman, Twitter

@LG_Blount did that help y'all win the bowl or nah? — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 13, 2014

You really, really should not f*ck with Richard Sherman on Twitter.

5. Brett Anderson, Twitter

Traveling today and I just assume Sarah Koening and Adnan fornicated via telephone to finish the last episode of Serial. — Brett Anderson (@BrettAnderson35) December 18, 2014

The former Colorado Rockies and current Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher has some legitimately funny takes–which is rare among the professional athlete class.