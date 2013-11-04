On Richie Incognito And Understanding The Humiliation Of Miami Dolphins Fans

Hello. I’m a Miami Dolphins fan.
I wanted to write that to first prove a theory to myself that in the 26 years since my father and I decided to become Dolphins fans, I have never actually said those five words without some sort of additional phrase like, “Yeah, it’s hard” or “I know, they’re terrible.” Even now, I want to go back and edit that sentence for accuracy. I’ve watched other tortured fan bases go from the gutter to the grand stage, and the only way that I can accurately describe the feeling of being a devoted Dolphins fan is that it’s painful. It’s really, really painful.
While I’ve been KSK contributor PFT Commenter’s biggest fan in the world, and he has already chimed in on the Richie Incognito mess as only he can, I was asked to offer my thoughts, as a miserable Dolphins fan, to give everyone else a little perspective. I don’t want anyone to feel bad for me, because there are other fan bases out there who have it as bad, if not worse. If anything, this is therapeutic.
This season could have been different. I think it should have been different, but that infers optimism and that’s something that nearly three decades of heartbreaks and a revolving door of quarterbacks has taken away from me. This season, the Dolphins went out and spent money on receivers to help out young, second year quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who showed plenty of potential during his rookie campaign. Sure, they skimmed on other needs, but at least a core was in place for the first time in years, and the team finally wasn’t trying to build around patchwork rejects and washed up afterthoughts.
The 2013 Miami Dolphins should have inspired optimism. They started out 3-0 and looked like they had the makings of a competitive young team that could win despite its obvious flaws, like Mike Wallace dropping every pass and pouting on the sidelines to an offensive line that was making it hard for Tannehill to remain upright and find his timing. If only that had been the extent of the Dolphins’, and more specifically the offensive line’s problems, because here we are today… I’m a Miami Dolphins fan and yeah, it’s hard.
Dolphins offensive lineman Jonathan Martin opened a brand new can of humiliating worms for the Dolphins last week, when he just up and walked away from the team amid rumors that he had had enough with hazing and bullying from his teammates. Soon, Richie Incognito’s name surfaced, albeit not much of a surprise to any of us who had watched football in the last 10 years and were familiar with the brutish lineman’s unapologetic antics. Incognito, naturally, denied any involvement with the mysterious and anonymous “bullying” that Martin has reportedly suffered, but he later took it one step further, demanding that ESPN, the NFL, God, the pope, Barack Obama, the entire cast of Entourage and Adam Schefter either reveal their sources or clear his good name.
That never ends well. Especially when Schefter waited… waited… waited… and then unleashed.
There’s a voicemail that proves Incognito was treating Martin like the lowest form of life, calling him a “half-nigger” and telling him that he’ll kill him. “It’s just typical sports team hazing,” some players and more testosterone-fueled fans will say, while others will remember that Incognito isn’t typical. He’s a dickhead throwback to a macho attitude that treats manliness as a hierarchy instead of what it is – an idea fabricated by antiquated and inadequate cowards.
You’d think that athletes would know better than to run their mouths these days, but arrogance can be a blinding bitch. Hell, there’s even a chance that Incognito’s dad, Richie Sr., is out there posting about his son’s so-called innocence by making fun of Martin’s supposed drug issues and suicide attempts. After all, sports have never been anything greater than a way for a father and his son to bond.
We’re heading into Week 10 of this NFL season, and we’ve already had two dipshit white players drop N-bombs on us. IN 2013!!! Maybe it would help if we had a more specific punishment ready for these idiots, like letting a school bus full of kids line up and take turns kicking them into the balls until the pain teaches them to never utter as much as any word starting with the letter N again in their lives.
There’s a word for what this entire Incognito ordeal is – a clusterf*ck. But to us Dolphins fans, it’s business as usual. There’s hardly a piece of news regarding this franchise that you can bring to my attention at this point that would shock me, short of the unimaginably horrifying and shocking, which I pray to the sports god never happens to any franchise, let alone one known for shame and shambles above all else. So how do we cope? How do we fix the LOLphins stigma and escape this “Same time next year” news cycle that constantly haunts Miami fans instead of letting us have one season – just one f*cking season, damn it – of optimism?
I have no clue, to be honest, but here are some honest thoughts.
Force Stephen Ross To Sell The Team To Anyone Not Named Stephen Ross
Dream the impossible dream. How do you force an arrogant billionaire to sell a sports franchise? Trust me, if there’s a way, I’d do almost everything in my power, short of dressing up like a woman a la Bugs Bunny and trying to seduce Ross, to get him away from this team. In a perfect world, Roger Goodell and every other sports commissioner would take a considerable amount of time to determine the best ownership situation for a franchise. They’d go out and actively recruit candidates to purchase the team that would be in the best interest of not only producing a successful, winning product, but also in inspiring, rewarding and aiding the community.
Ross doesn’t qualify for any of that, because he’s a guy who seriously wants his legacy as an NFL team owner to be, above all else including winning a Super Bowl, building a new state-of-the-art stadium in Miami. I’m not making that up, he has said that he wants his legacy to be a stadium, presumably so he and his A-list, literal 1% celebrity owners can throw a big Super Bowl party and fellate themselves like they’re God’s greatest gift to Miami. They’re not, of course. That honor goes to Pitbull and Pitbull only.
As for Ross, he now wants to buy his way into politics so that he can get revenge on the South Florida politicians who denied his attempt to gain taxpayer money to completely renovate his stadium. Screw winning, the NFL is all about torturing fans and taxpayers alike so billionaire crybabies can get their way.
Fire Jeff Ireland… Seriously, F*cking Fire This Guy Already
The Dolphins started this season 3-0, so GM Jeff Ireland was rewarded with an extension. For what, I have no clue, but a fun game that I like to play any time that someone defends Ireland (a rare occurrence, but it happens occasionally) is “Name A Jeff Ireland First Round Draft Pick That’s Worth A Damn.” And then we say, “Jake Long and Vontae Davis maybe,” and laugh because neither of them play for the Dolphins anymore. It’s a great game that doesn’t make us want to walk into traffic at all.
Oh, and what would happen if a fan told Ireland that he should “fire himself”? Ireland would call him an asshole. That’s the team’s leadership in a nut shell right there. The owner wants the prettiest stadium and the GM hates what few fans he can still convince to waste money on tickets. It’s truly a first class operation being run down there in my old stomping grounds of South Florida.
Maybe Stop Signing Guys That People Hate
For the first four seasons of his NFL career as a starter for the St. Louis Rams, Incognito was called for more penalties than anyone on this planet. By the time the Rams cut his ass and the Buffalo Bills grabbed him off waivers, he had developed a reputation as the dirtiest player in the game. Naturally, that’s only a negative to the team that doesn’t have him, because *jargon, cliché, rhetoric* you want that bad ass on your team, fighting your fights and covering your back.
But just like a leopard, a dickhead can’t change his spots, and all of the Good Guy Awards in the world won’t change the fact that Incognito’s the kind of player who leaves voicemails calling his own teammate a “half-nigger” and threatening to kill him. Ireland and the Dolphins rolled the dice and said, “Hey, let’s see how far we can get with the self-proclaimed ‘wild child’ before his bullsh*t blows up in our faces.”
The answer was three-and-a-half seasons. Not too shabby but totally not worth it. I’ve heard this crazy theory that teams win when they’re built around talented athletes who generally like each other. I’d love to see that theory tested by a Miami sports team that didn’t have the luxury of being built around two of the best athletes of their generation.
Create A Website Called LookWhatTheDolphinsDidWellToday.com
Diversion is always a suitable tactic for reminding everyone else that everything they love also sucks. Of course, as I sit here writing this, in between reading endless Tweets about what a laughing stock the Dolphins franchise is, I can’t think of anything I could distract the average NFL fan with. I imagine pulling up a stool at a bar and saying something like, “Boy, those Jaguars and Buccaneers sure do suck,” and the person next to me wouldn’t take his eyes off the TV and respond, “Ain’t got nothin’ on them Dolphins,” before he’d spit a hunk of chaw on my shoe.
Yes, most of my imaginary situations take place in 1874.
Most Importantly, Use Humor To Fight The Pain
For example, my FilmDrunkard colleague Morton Salt posted this image earlier:
My response to it was “What I’d imagine a joint birthday party between Richie Incognito and Riley Cooper looks like.” It’s funny because they’re both racist idiots. Does that change anything about the fact that Incognito’s behavior has managed to sully the potential of leading the Dolphins’ current 4-4 record to a winning season and possible playoff appearance and further embarrass one of the most consistently humiliated fan bases in sports?
No. But humor helps a little. It’s like the Snoopy Band-Aid covering the shotgun blast to the femoral artery.
Are There Dolphins Fans Who Don’t Share My POV?
Yes. Many, in fact. Some even love Stephen Ross. I fully expect a lot of Dolphins fans to hate this rambling mess of pessimistic words and ideas that I’ve strung together here.
In a way, I sort of admire the hard line fans that live with the impression that all is well in their “Us against the world!” mindsets. To them, I’m sure I’m a little bitch or a pussy or something like that, and that’s fine. I’ve been called worse when I’ve told other Miami fans that I won’t go to home games anymore since I was literally caught in between two groups of men trying to murder each other in the stands during the Dolphins’ playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens in 2008. That’s just the nature of sports fans.
Some of us are just a little more depressed than others. It’ll happen when your favorite team’s leadership doesn’t give a crap about anything.
I’m a Miami Dolphins fan and, yes, it’s really hard.
It could be worse; you could be a Washington Wizards fan.
Honestly, I didn’t want to complain too much, because so many fans have it bad.
I was born in DC, so I know a lot of Wizards fans. Watching the hope rise and then inevitably be crushed by LeBron James is kind of depressing.
I’m a Bobcats fan. Do I win? I just want to win…
As a Clevelander this is my response to any other city that thinks they are worthy of bitching about sports …[memecrunch.com]
As a Clevelander who has Kyrie Irving, you shouldn’t be bitching. At all.
I’m a Seattle Sonics fan….and no I don’t “do” Starbucks….I win…
That Deadspin article about his dad trolling a Dolphins forum , being equally retarded, is absolutely fucking amazing.
I am not a Dolphins fan but I have a suggestion…
As a Ravens fan, the Dolphins are not divisional opponents and the two teams mix it up pretty rarely. I am completely neutral on the Dolphins. With one exception. Those old bastards from the undefeated season smuggly getting their jollies when the last undefeated team goes down every season. The media crush increases and increases as the season wears on and more and more microphones are shoved into the faces of these dinosaurs who probably couldn’t have played in today’s NFL.
Have a little class, guys. Popping corks and jerking-off to your awesomeness when the last undefeated team goes down (most likely as the current Dolphins team is cratering) is just obnoxious. These tool boxes had me rooting for the Patriots a few years ago. THE PATRIOTS.
Maybe take these guys out behind the barn and put them out of their misery… it might improve the franchise’s karma.
While I hate the media shoving microphones in their faces and showing them popping the corks on champagne after the last undefeated team loses every season, I have hard time faulting the only undefeated team in NFL history from celebrating their acheivement.
It’s less their celebrating their own accomplishment as much as it is their visibly delighting in another team’s failure to do the same.
Think of individual athletes with records who watched as someone else crept up on their record. A lot of them did it with class. Mercury Morris could try it sometime.
I remember when Eric Dickerson was watching Jamal Lewis in 2003 to make sure he didn’t break his record in the last game of the season. Whichever network was broadcasting the game had a camera on in Dickerson’s living room, filming him watching the game on his TV. He looked like he was about to crap his pants the entire time.
Bravo, Burnsy, nicely written… It really sucks that it’s gotten more and more difficult to watch team sports these days because of moronic fans and shitty team management. Sometimes it really does make you wonder whether it’s worth it to keep watching and supporting your favorite teams…
Here, here….I’m a Falcons fan…
Incognito thinks Ashley’s a queer homo name.
Excellent post!
The Dolphins will always have a special place in my heart for the Call Me Maybe cheerleader video.
Now this is how you do a “Why your team sucks” thread!
In defense of Drew Magary, his summary of the Patriots had me dying. The response from the fanbase was even better.
Agreed, the fan responses are the best.
Because they listen to Coldplay.
As a Bills fan, I feel you. And go fuck yourself.
As a Vikings fan, you guys can all go eat your father’s cumsicles.
I believe shitstorm is referring to the formerly strong Bills-Dolphins rivalry…the one that kept Marino out of the Super Bowl in his prime.
I like Richie Incognito, i think hes being drug through the mud.
Shut the fuck up, dad.
Well, he still has the blackface enthusiasts behind him, so that’s something.
And you know the blackface enthusiasts make up a vast majority of racist hillbillies.
He has besmirched the Incognito name with all that half-nigger talk.
While I’m not going to defend Riley Cooper (I’m not Peter King) because I don’t think “he’s been through a lot” I think Cooper made the right kind of apology. I won’t be sad when he’s gone in a couple seasons though.
I don’t think the Dolphins can be faulted for how this was handled. If I were to hazard a guess this is like the Saints bounty situation: it happens on a lot of teams but this was worse than most.
Agree about the Dolphins handing of the situation. Once they found out about it, it seems they dealt with it and didn’t try to sweep it under the rug.
Anyone who says they “should have known” is being pedantic. You can’t be some schoolmarm with 60 grown men and run a team.
If you attack an organization for owning up to the misbehavior of one of its members, you just encourage and incentivize everyone else to cover shit up.
Ask Penn State how well that works out.
@RomanCandle Actually, no. They did try to sweep it under the rug. [www.sun-sentinel.com]
Rather obvious that Incognito is attracted to or in love with Jonathan Martin and used anger/abuse to suppress his feelings
I’ve had the same thought.
Oh Richie…you had me at “half-nigger”.
@RomanCandle That was fucking hilarious lmao
I believe you forgot about the Miami Sound Machine, God’s true greatest gift.
Man – if they would work with Pitbull, that would be the BEST “Bad Boys III” soundtrack.
Imho martin needs to sack up. its foobawl fer crissake!
no ofence
The ramblings of his father were quite telling.
This is a guy that was not raised right, which is why he is acting like a psychotic adolescent at age 30.
Whitlock loves this comment.
Heh. I actually really like Whitlock, you got me figured out.
I think we’re missing the point here.
Is Incognito sturdy at the point of attack? Does he still have good footwork? WHAT’S HIS 40?
I love this comment.
My god…PFTC’s influence is spreading outside of KSK. You’ve opened Pandora’s Box, Burnsy. God help you now.
Long time Dolphins fan here. You can tell I’m one because of my washboard abs. I’m absolutely disgusted with Incognito. Not only should the owner and GM be fired,but, Philbin and the O-line coach should be fired too. I call bullshit that these guys didn’t know what was going on. Just like steroids, they turned a blind eye.
I don’t think hazing has a place in professional sports. It’s a profession where the team is worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Shit should be getting serious, not some frat house hazing.
On an excellent timing note, apparently Incognito answered Martin was the person he likes to scare the most during Thursday’s game.
Finally, that latina in the front row (right side) CAN. GET. IT! HNNNNNNNGH!
Forget Roll Tide and War Eagle, this STRONG TAEK was brought to you by, Boomer Sooners!
Hazing is making rookies eat last, carry all the equipment, and supergluing their testicles to their thighs. Hazing reminds rookies that they’re rookies, regardless of where they were drafted or how much superglue is required to glue their hairy sacks to the inside of their hairy ass thighs.
From hazing grow shared rituals and traditions. Which really doesn’t work in the NFL now that team loyalty is at an all-time low. What I’m saying is does somebody want to buy some superglue? I ordered way too much.
being a fan of any sports team is a serious sign of immaturity so that may be your real problem right there
Fuck orthography!
NERRRRRRRRD!
Assholes gonna ass.
Incognito: karma line one
You know I’d be surprised if this shit didn’t happen to this team.
But sadly this team is fucking doomed to be mediocre/shit, until the sun goes supernova and all life on Earth is extinguished.
Dear Dolphins fans,
Incognito’s value just went up immeasurably to Mike Brown, so it could always be worse. Apparently, just being the dirtiest player in the game wasn’t enough for Brown to sign him back when he visited the team, but this will surely put him squarely into Brown’s Bargain Bin, which will:
a) Ruin chemistry in the locker room after it finally started to gel
b) Bring back all that talk about the Bengals roster being a bunch of out-of-control criminals
c) Go a long way towards making the general NFL-watching public forget this incident (or at least that it happened in Miami)
and
d) Give Steelers fans something to talk about, other than six rings.
You’re welcome.
And of course the great idea of putting Ingognito on the Leadership Council
Bravo RillBomanowski, that was the strongesst of taeks,, honestly i dont understand how ppl get their panties in a bunnch over a littel fun between teammates. who hasnt extorted a few thowsand dollars from a rookie or used a racial slurr evvry now and then? oh, so the BLACKS can use that word, but i cant say it undr my breath at the airport? thanks obama.
You guys are gonna feel like a bunch of assholes when you realize it was Mel Gibson who actually left those voice mails for Jonathan Martin.
You are probably right. +1
Let’s remember to keep it all in perspective. After all, Mike Wallace still has some fantasy points to score.
As a Bills fan I really want to revel in the Fins (& their fans) misfortune, but not like this…
[www.youtube.com]
I am a fan too, but too afraid to admit it. Especially now.
We have to put a stop to the dirty nigggers and the ass kissing niggger kissing media
Richie! Stop googling yourself!
Incognito should have lived up to his name and shut his fucking racist mouth. Hazing might have been all fun and games when guys made $25,000 a year and truly played for the fun of the game. It’s been a big business for a long time and it’s time for these guys to grow the fuck up and treat their fellow players with more respect. I’m all for making the rookies carry shoulder pads, pick up a dinner tab and/or dress up in cartoon characters while singing their school song but this fucking shit needs to stop or THERES THE DOOR.
The thing that seemed really shameful/regrettable to me was that Jonathan Martin seemingly didn’t have anyone to go to ( a “locker-room leader”), or was sorely let down by anyone he might have gone to. The more I thought about it, the more it made me realize that the Dolphins may legitimately be the only NFL team without true “locker-room leadership”.
In my mind, I went division by division, team by team, and was able to think of a “guy” (or more) that is considered the “veteran” or “vocal leader” that a young guy like Martin could have spoken with and received leadership from. Hell, even the Bucs and Jags have leader-type characters. Who is this guy on the Dolphins? I am not sure they have one.
If a team could use a nickle package linebacker, I would think the Dolphins might eye a guy like Brian Urlaucher just so there is a veteran and a guy with leadership experience to help manage an incredibly young team. He could be a fill in ‘Zach Thomas’ and might keep the unrulies in check.
PS: Brian Urlacher is just one of many ‘semi-retired’ veterans that would fit the bill. I just happen to have my Urlaucher jersey on today.)
Big fucking deal you pussy. Our tight end killed somebody.
Until this year, I thought the Dolphins = Chiefs. But even I seem to be getting a break. Now if we can just hit that Manning guy high…
does not actually condone neck-breaking a guy with fused vertebrae or whatnot, even though he beat my team 2/3 times they have been in the playoffs since the Millenium
NFL fandom seems to be undergoing the same shakeout that NASCAR has experienced the past few years. Greed lights the fire and the hype goes through the roof and the more discerning eventually decline to continue to be taken in. Because if you don’t disengage somehow you feel complicit when the disheartening happens.