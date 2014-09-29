Ten Things That Happened In 1985, The Last Time The Kansas City Royals Made The Playoffs

Tomorrow night, the Kansas City Royals take on the Oakland Athletics in a one game, do-or-die playoff for the American League Wildcard. The last time the Royals participated in MLB’s postseason was 1985 10 years before the Wild Card even existed.

Let’s take a trip down memory lane, see what was going on that year.

Some of the industry’s biggest music stars come together for famine relief in “We Are The World”

Back To The Future, a movie starring Family Ties star Michael J. Fox is released

Paulina Porizkova graces the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition

Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev meet for the first time in Switzerland

Meanwhile, Rocky handled U.S.-Soviet relations in Moscow



The average cost for a gallon of gas is 1.20

Richard Dean Anderson stars in the first season of MacGyver

The wreckage from the Titanic is found

CDs are introduced to the public

This Pogo Ball commercial’s released

