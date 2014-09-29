Ten Things That Happened In 1985, The Last Time The Kansas City Royals Made The Playoffs

Tomorrow night, the Kansas City Royals take on the Oakland Athletics in a one game, do-or-die playoff for the American League Wildcard. The last time the Royals participated in MLB’s postseason was 1985 10 years before the Wild Card even existed.
Let’s take a trip down memory lane, see what was going on that year.
Some of the industry’s biggest music stars come together for famine relief in “We Are The World”
Back To The Future, a movie starring Family Ties star Michael J. Fox is released
Paulina Porizkova graces the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition
Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev meet for the first time in Switzerland
Meanwhile, Rocky handled U.S.-Soviet relations in Moscow
The average cost for a gallon of gas is 1.20
Richard Dean Anderson stars in the first season of MacGyver
The wreckage from the Titanic is found
CDs are introduced to the public
This Pogo Ball commercial’s released
The AL wildcard game is tomorrow.
And that’s what I get for trusting the Score app. Thank you sir.
I still have a Pogo Ball somewhere.
I saw a porn where a pogo ball was involved.
A gay porn, i’m sure. B==========D~~
11.
[youtu.be]
Yeah, all these were great
But personally speaking
I got my first pube
You broke the first rule
That Garth Algar established:
Told about your pubes.
Damnit…you are right.
But the damage has been done
And now, I manscape
WrestleMania? No?
Terrible omission.
I thought wrestlemania debuted and was the greatest thing to have ever happened in the whole world.
I had such a mad crush on RDA. Watched him on General Hospital, MacGyver, and Stargate SG-1.