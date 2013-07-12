20 Appropriate GIF Responses To Darren Rovell’s ‘Give Peace A Chance’ Tweet

#ESPN #Twitter
Senior Writer
07.12.13 2 Comments

Last night, the Los Angeles Lakers officially bid farewell to Metta World Peace after four seasons of mostly-sane behavior and his patented “piss ‘em off” defense that helped support Kobe Bryant leading them to the 2009-10 NBA Championship. The Lakers used their amnesty clause on World Peace to free up approximately $15 million, as the team has impressively lowered its luxury tax total from $30 million last year to just $2 million now.

But none of that matters, because World Peace is a zany guy who inspires hilarious jokes, much like the zinger that ESPN’s Darren Rovell Tweeted last night. And by zinger, I mean it might be the worst joke ever Tweeted.

Rovell Peace a Chance

Here now, are 20 appropriate GIF reactions to that horrible, horrible joke.

Naked Gun

Pillow

Angry Janice

Angry Little Girl

Wizard

Bert Surprised

Buck Showalter

Bye

Cheetah poop

Clooney Eye Roll

Computer Smack

Cookie Monster

Costanza

Electric Chair

Fart Sniff

Gunshot

Koala

Krusty

Maya Finger Wag

He Blows Goats

Around The Web

TOPICS#ESPN#Twitter
TAGSdarren rovellDO NOT FEED THE TROLLSESPNLOS ANGELES LAKERSmetta world peaceTHINK BEFORE YOU TWEETTwitterWORST JOKES EVER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP