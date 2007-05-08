’80S SPORTS MOMENTS REMEMBERED IN RAP

I grew up in the '80s, so this combination of nostalgia with KRS-ONE, Kool Moe Dee, and Young MC is almost too much to take. I had no idea rappers cared so much about Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus. And Mary Decker Slaney.

