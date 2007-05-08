’80S SPORTS MOMENTS REMEMBERED IN RAP

05.08.07 11 years ago 8 Comments

I grew up in the '80s, so this combination of nostalgia with KRS-ONE, Kool Moe Dee, and Young MC is almost too much to take.  I had no idea rappers cared so much about Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus.  And Mary Decker Slaney. 

(This video was sent in by hunk of burning love Yavuz, but since I started planning to make a post out of it, MJD posted it for the FanHaus.  That's the thing about With Leather — I'm here posting throughout the work day for all you office drones and bored college students, while MJD doesn't sleep. Is he some kind of evil blogging clone?  Well, he's not NOT an evil blogging clone, I know that much.)

Around The Web

TAGSthe 80sVIDEO TRIBUTES

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 5 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 5 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 6 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP