’80S SPORTS MOMENTS REMEMBERED IN RAP

I grew up in the '80s, so this combination of nostalgia with KRS-ONE, Kool Moe Dee, and Young MC is almost too much to take. I had no idea rappers cared so much about Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus. And Mary Decker Slaney.
(This video was sent in by hunk of burning love Yavuz, but since I started planning to make a post out of it, MJD posted it for the FanHaus. That's the thing about With Leather — I'm here posting throughout the work day for all you office drones and bored college students, while MJD doesn't sleep. Is he some kind of evil blogging clone? Well, he's not NOT an evil blogging clone, I know that much.)
Kevin ruined the surprise this morning… beat to the punch by your employee? We don’t take to kindly to overachievers `round these parts.
who would have thought that Young MC would have the best verse on that?
Man, I hate to be a killjoy, but NUTHIN’ about Diego?! This is a sports blog, right? Just askin…
Fuck off, Jeff. Obituaries suck to write.
Free Ben Johnson! [youtube.com]
I always felt fortunate to have grown up watching sports in the 80s…..Im 29, so in my home city alone I got to see Payton and the great Bears teams as well as Jordan come to prominence as one of the, if not the, greatest of all time. Not to mention the Lakers-Celtics games, the 49ers dynasty, Gibson’s homer, the Drive, and all the other stuff on this list.
This is just like “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” only more socially relevant.
That rap was dope, like, er.. Bing Crosby. (A little free verse, but jail Hilton)