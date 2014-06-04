9-Year Old Omar Garcia Tapped Out Former UFC Champion Jens Pulver

Omar “The Miracle” Garcia is a nine-year old kid that was born with a heart defect that’s resulted in him already having six surgeries in his young life. He’s a big fan of mixed martial arts and has wanted nothing more than to compete inside the cage, just like his uncle, former UFC lightweight champion, Jens “Little Evil” Pulver.

This past weekend, Pulver got together with Knucklehead fight promotions to put on an open weight contest between the former champ and the kid that’s undefeated in heart surgeries. Garcia got the full MMA treatment: walkout song, cornermen, Affliction shirt.

Garcia dropped Pulver with a hard shot and then pounced on his uncle, landing an unrelenting barrage of ground and pound that forced “Little Evil” to tap out. Victorious, Garcia was flocked by ring girls and given a belt that’s bigger than he is.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

I just want to note that this is amazing and wonderful and completely unexpected because MMA is generally the top of the list among sports for crushing dreams and making fans very sad. Thank you for being wonderful, Jens Pulver.