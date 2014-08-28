A Brief History Of Eli Manning Face

Senior Editor
08.28.14 5 Comments

Video games are real y’all! This pic was snapped by a Madden 15 player and yes, it’s so lifelike. It’s so goddamn perfect. It’s everything we love and hate about Eli Manning.

Looks like the Eli Manning face collage could use an update.

Eli Manning face history

[EA Sports]

