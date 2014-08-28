A Brief History Of Eli Manning Face

Video games are real y’all! This pic was snapped by a Madden 15 player and yes, it’s so lifelike. It’s so goddamn perfect. It’s everything we love and hate about Eli Manning.
Looks like the Eli Manning face collage could use an update.
Dude, there are times in that collage where he looks like Michael Phelps, probably after Phelps had one too many hits off the ol’ bong. It’s uncanny.
He looks most like Phelps in the SNL sketches.
He’s so attractive. I saw him in person with his wife and kids and couldn’t stop staring. The Manning Face phenomenon is…interesting
You forgot the one on the stage at the 50 yard line after the Super Bowl every couple of years.