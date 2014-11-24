A Brief History Of Odell Beckham, Jr.’s Incredible Catches

Getty Image

The debate over whether Odell Beckham’s astonishing three-fingered one-handed grab versus the Cowboys is the greatest catch of all-time figures to rage for a while, but one thing is indisputable: Odell Beckham is far from a one hit wonder and last night’s grab had very little to do with luck.

For one thing, Beckham practices those kinds highlight reel catches routinely. There’s a great video over on the Giants official website that I can’t embed, unfortunately. In the clip, Beckham sits on the practice field while coaches fire footballs at him with a JUGS machine with more and more force as Beckham alternates between two hand catches and more challenging one hand grabs.

Last night, when Cris Collinsworth started hyperventilating over Beckham’s catch, he said “put this to music”, refering to NBC’s footage of Beckham’s pre-game feats of astonishment.

ESPN’s Monday Night Football team also ran footage of Beckham practicing his circus grabs before the Giants took on the Colts in week 9.

Indianapolis beat the crap out of Beckham’s Giants that night, but the rookie wideout made a statement with 8 catches and 156 yards.

Beckham also made a statement when he blew past Seahawks cornerback and big-talker Richard Sherman on this 44-yard catch the following week. Sherman was impressed, calling Beckham a “great player” after the game.

Beckham continued to shine against the 49ers last week as he made this juggling catch near the endzone in another Giants loss.