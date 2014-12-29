A Detroit Newspaper Ran A Picture Of The Wrong ‘Coach Harbaugh’ On Their Front Page

Jim Harbaugh is animated on the sidelines and makes really weird faces.

John Harbaugh is calm and often stoic.

Jim Harbaugh wears khaki pants.

John Harbaugh wears trousers.

Jim Harbaugh is leaving the San Francisco 49ers to become the coach at the University of Michigan.

John Harbaugh is NOT leaving the Baltimore Ravens to become the coach at the University of Michigan.

That is NOT a picture of Jim Harbaugh. You’re doing it wrong Detroit Free Press.

[Newseum] via [HJBosch21]