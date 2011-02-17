A Few Minutes With SI Swimsuit Issue Rookie Alyssa Miller

Alyssa Miller was in Las Vegas doing press for the SI Swimsuit Issue when I caught up with her yesterday afternoon. Miller, who turns 22 on the fourth of July, told me about the independence she enjoyed while working on her first swimsuit issue, how that job differs from her other modeling work, and why she’s one of the few supermodels that actually will pose in the buff. This interview was transcribed and edited for clarity. Click on images to embiggen.

Yeah, I’m a rookie! It’s my first year. It’s really exciting for me! Everyone keeps saying that the excitement’s going to wear off, I’m really jaded about the whole experience. I’m exhausted, but it doesn’t even matter. I’m having so much fun.

Is the SI Swimsuit Issue the Super Bowl for models? Is there such a thing? I know this is a major achievement, but how major?

There is no other magazine like SI. It’s one of a kind. It’s one of the only big American magazines that really feature the girls and their personalities. You really do become a household name after being featured in SI. It’s a huge, huge deal. It’s such a big deal to me as an American girl. My brother and my dad read it, so for me it’s especially exciting. It’s a big deal. >>