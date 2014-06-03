A Former Pro Wrestler Just Won $2.3 Million Because Abdullah The Butcher Bled On Him

If you’ve ever seen WWE Hall of Famer Abdullah The Butcher wrestle, you’ll know his act is about 70% “stabbing you in the face with a fork,” followed by both you and said butcher bleeding all over the place. That’s it. Tons and tons of blood. Abdullah comes from that long-ago era when big stars would end up with scarred, nasty foreheads because bleeding profusely was in the job description.
The problem here (besides everything else I just wrote) is that when you contract a communicable blood disease, you should probably stop bleeding on folks. According to a $6.5 million lawsuit filed against Abdullah by Devon Nicholson (who wrestled as “Hannibal”), Abdullah bled against his wishes during a match in 2007 and gave him Hep C. He alleges that he was about to get a WWE gig and had his contract canceled three weeks later when the E discovered his condition. Uh, whoops!
The good news for Nicholson (and the really, really bad news for Abdullah)? A judge has ruled in favor of his case to the tune of $2.3 million. That’d buy a lot of forks.
Via CBC:
On Tuesday, an Ontario Superior Court judge ruled that Nicholson did contract hepatitis C from [Lawrence Robert] Shreve [AKA Abdullah The Butcher].
After a long legal battle, Nicholson said it’s great to finally have the truth on the record.
“Mr. Shreve himself has been saying all along that I’m a liar, that he doesn’t have hepatitis C, he didn’t cut me, and I believe the judge made it very clear that, yes, he did cut me … and yes, he does have a history of hepatitis C,” Nicholson said.
Shreve has 30 days should he decide to launch an appeal.
Here’s the thing: while I certainly believe this guy could’ve gotten/did get Hep C from Abdullah, his story’s always struck me as a lie. How many people wrestle Abdullah the Butcher WITHOUT one or both of them bleeding? ESPECIALLY in 2007. The guy’s old. Him showing up and causing a bloody mess is his only marketable talent. Well, that and cooking ribs. How did Abdullah blade against somebody’s wishes? What did they want him to do, throw a bunch of Canadian Destroyers?
Anyway, because this is a pro wrestling story, Nicholson celebrated the win by immediately going outside and demonstrating his signature moves.
Shreve has 30 days to stab him in the face with a fork.
Lucky for him they’ve all but created a cure for Hep C now (And he can afford it thanks to this settlement). It’s not like he got buttfucked bareback by Magic Johnson.
Whether or not his story is a lie, Abdullah is a piece of shit and awful so I’m glad he’s out of money.
+1
You Sir have won this thread.
Agreed x10000000 maybe he’ll sell his shitty rib restaurant and sell his HOF ring (that he never deserved) on ebay to cover all this cost.
How is Abdullah’s financial status? This could very well ruin the man and the WWE will surely cut any ties with him after this verdict…
Looks like Billy Graham was right
Out of all the wrestler that Abdullah wrestled this is the only case???? Seriously, does Mick Foley have it? I watched this guys documentary, didn’t buy it.
Yeah, seriously, you’d think this would have been a class action suit…
Bled on him? No. The video has Abby blading the guy with his finger tip blade wrapped in the tape.
Red = Green
I’m supposed to believe that of all people, Abby has 2.3 million?
When I was a kid I got to see a live event that was headlined by Bruiser Brody vs Abdullah the Butcher. It was glorious.
I’m A Wrestler From The Era Of The Butcher. He’s A Very Close Personal Friend. It Was An Honor To Always Be A Victim/Opponent Of Abdullah. To Sue This Legend Is An Outrage. This PunkAss wwe Wannabe Should Praise The Butcher For Taking Up Time With Him. On Behalf Of Fomer Wrestler Who Enjoyed The Shows With Him. Fight This Idiot Larry.