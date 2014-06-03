A Former Pro Wrestler Just Won $2.3 Million Because Abdullah The Butcher Bled On Him

#Canada #Pro Wrestling #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
06.03.14 14 Comments

If you’ve ever seen WWE Hall of Famer Abdullah The Butcher wrestle, you’ll know his act is about 70% “stabbing you in the face with a fork,” followed by both you and said butcher bleeding all over the place. That’s it. Tons and tons of blood. Abdullah comes from that long-ago era when big stars would end up with scarred, nasty foreheads because bleeding profusely was in the job description.

The problem here (besides everything else I just wrote) is that when you contract a communicable blood disease, you should probably stop bleeding on folks. According to a $6.5 million lawsuit filed against Abdullah by Devon Nicholson (who wrestled as “Hannibal”), Abdullah bled against his wishes during a match in 2007 and gave him Hep C. He alleges that he was about to get a WWE gig and had his contract canceled three weeks later when the E discovered his condition. Uh, whoops!

The good news for Nicholson (and the really, really bad news for Abdullah)? A judge has ruled in favor of his case to the tune of $2.3 million. That’d buy a lot of forks.

Via CBC:

On Tuesday, an Ontario Superior Court judge ruled that Nicholson did contract hepatitis C from [Lawrence Robert] Shreve [AKA Abdullah The Butcher].

After a long legal battle, Nicholson said it’s great to finally have the truth on the record.

“Mr. Shreve himself has been saying all along that I’m a liar, that he doesn’t have hepatitis C, he didn’t cut me, and I believe the judge made it very clear that, yes, he did cut me … and yes, he does have a history of hepatitis C,” Nicholson said.

Shreve has 30 days should he decide to launch an appeal.

Here’s the thing: while I certainly believe this guy could’ve gotten/did get Hep C from Abdullah, his story’s always struck me as a lie. How many people wrestle Abdullah the Butcher WITHOUT one or both of them bleeding? ESPECIALLY in 2007. The guy’s old. Him showing up and causing a bloody mess is his only marketable talent. Well, that and cooking ribs. How did Abdullah blade against somebody’s wishes? What did they want him to do, throw a bunch of Canadian Destroyers?

Anyway, because this is a pro wrestling story, Nicholson celebrated the win by immediately going outside and demonstrating his signature moves.

Shreve has 30 days to stab him in the face with a fork.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Canada#Pro Wrestling#WWE
TAGSABDULLAH THE BUTCHERCanadaCOURT CASESHEPATITIS CPRO WRESTLINGWCWWWEWWE HALL OF FAMEWWF

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP