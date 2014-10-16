A High School Soccer Coach Accidentally Sent A Raunchy Snapchat Video To His Players

For the second time today I’m writing about masturbation. I clearly have my priorities in order. A girls high school soccer coach in Connecticut sent a snapchat video of himself masturbating to girls on his team. He of course meant to send it to someone else—in this case his girlfriend. Or so he says.
This is a friendly reminder that you should always double check before sending videos of yourself whacking it. Thank me later for that advice.
Several team members told police they were at Husky Pizza in Mansfield Sept. 25 when one member of their group, who was friends with Sirois on Snapchat, received the video.
“Once I realized what I was watching I threw my phone down on the table and said, ‘guys, you have to look at this,'” said the team member who initially received the video, according to the warrant. The others then viewed it.
“We were all shocked by what we saw in the video and were talking about it.” Another student at the pizza restaurant who was friends with Sirois on Snapchat checked her phone a few minutes later and saw that the video had been deleted.
PRO TIP #2: Never show your face in a masturbation video. But I digress.
The local community’s grossed out by 57-year-old Jeffrey Sirois’ actions. An arrest warrant has been issued.
To be fair, I don’t think he meant to do this. But like, I don’t want to come out in support of a guy sending masturbation videos to teenage girls. So I’m torn here. But really, he couldn’t be that stupid, right?
Let he who has not sent a video of themselves jerking it to a bunch of teenagers cast the first stone.
“Oh my Gawd you guys, this is so gross and disgusting. It’s the worst thing ever. You have to watch it.”
I know. That’s totally weird that she would have that reaction.
Hey, have you ever seen Goatse? You should totally go look at it if not.
Well, I think the bigger question is….why the fuck are you friends on Snapchat with your goddamn coach and vice versa?
Clearly for all the masturbation vids. This one was just not up to their usual criteria for a spank movie and so they told everyone.
My thoughts exactly, TFB
“sent a snapchat video of himself masturbating TO girls on his team”
The most important factor here is how the ‘TO’ is interpreted.
‘TO’ as in send or ‘TO’ as in looking at their picture.
Yea, the latter use would definitely make this scenario even creepier.
oh the pep talk was definitely arousing.
57-year-olds use Snapchat? That’s the most alarming thing about this story.
He’s 57 years old. I find this scenario completely plausible. Technologybis a bitch for the older crowd.
Tip of the hat sir. Well played.
But who’s going to take one for the team?
Common occurrence
I send my vids of my whack offs
To my co-workers
YES!!!!!
Oh, you rogue.