A Lions Fan Busted A Stranger’s Wife For Cheating At The Thanksgiving Game And Left Him A Note

This story has been floating around on Facebook (especially among people in Detroit) for a few days. I’ve received a handful of emails from people claiming to know the man who wrote it and at least one email from someone who says she’s friends with the woman in the picture above.

In short, at this year’s Thanksgiving game, a Lions fan caught a woman sexting another man while her husband/boyfriend was in the bathroom. Before the couple left, he handed the guy a note telling him what was going on. Because something, something #chiveon. Here’s his explanation of what happened.

“I was at the Detroit Lions game today when I noticed this woman who looked 8 months pregnant in a seat in front of me texting a man messages like “I wish I was with you all day” and “I will see you as soon as I’m done with him.” She kept hiding her phone every time her partner put his arm around her or reached in to talk to her. So being the man that I am I couldn’t help it…I had to write him a little note and on his way out after the game was done, I simply waited for him to exit and stopped in front of his woman and handed him a piece of paper and said “I don’t know you and you don’t know me, read this when you get home, trust me.” He looked at me confused and said “okay.” And that was it, idk what happened after and I was a little tipsy but I don’t care, it felt good. I hate fake people.

If this is fake, it’s an elaborate fake and it would involve lots of people flooding me with identical information and outing some pretty innocent people. But the note does say “chive on” and The Chive has been known to pull some viral stuff like this in the past. So, who knows?

[105.1]