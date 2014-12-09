A Lions Fan Busted A Stranger’s Wife For Cheating At The Thanksgiving Game And Left Him A Note

This story has been floating around on Facebook (especially among people in Detroit) for a few days. I’ve received a handful of emails from people claiming to know the man who wrote it and at least one email from someone who says she’s friends with the woman in the picture above.
In short, at this year’s Thanksgiving game, a Lions fan caught a woman sexting another man while her husband/boyfriend was in the bathroom. Before the couple left, he handed the guy a note telling him what was going on. Because something, something #chiveon. Here’s his explanation of what happened.
“I was at the Detroit Lions game today when I noticed this woman who looked 8 months pregnant in a seat in front of me texting a man messages like “I wish I was with you all day” and “I will see you as soon as I’m done with him.” She kept hiding her phone every time her partner put his arm around her or reached in to talk to her. So being the man that I am I couldn’t help it…I had to write him a little note and on his way out after the game was done, I simply waited for him to exit and stopped in front of his woman and handed him a piece of paper and said “I don’t know you and you don’t know me, read this when you get home, trust me.”
He looked at me confused and said “okay.” And that was it, idk what happened after and I was a little tipsy but I don’t care, it felt good. I hate fake people.
If this is fake, it’s an elaborate fake and it would involve lots of people flooding me with identical information and outing some pretty innocent people. But the note does say “chive on” and The Chive has been known to pull some viral stuff like this in the past. So, who knows?
I wouldn’t have written that note, either. I would have told him right there at the game because fuck that I want to see the results of my works.
Wouldn’t be the first pregnant chick I saw punched in the gut at a Lions game.
@BurnsyFan66 What were the players doing in the stands?
Then you must know about it? I honestly don’t know why former Lion’s nose tackle Jerry Ball ran up into the stands and starting socking that pregger lady. I assumed it was a payback for a drug deal gone wrong.
Can’t hate Ball though. Everybody knows, if you’re not strapped at the Silverdome, you deserve to get got! Bitch shoulda brought a box cutter or something!
you guys need your own subsection where you make all the best comments.
So sad. There are no winners here. They were at a Lions game. SMH.
Damn ice cold, yet true.
The Lions are actually 9-4 this year
@Crazy Ira and the Douche They’re just trying to destroy the moral of fans in the playoffs this year instead of week 16 or 17
This joke is brought to you courtesy of 2007, you know, .since the Lions are actually winning their division this year…
I would’ve gone with….they are in Detroit.
@SgtRock Did the Packers cease to exist overnight?
I had a similar situation happen this weekend with my friends. We all went out for a little ECHL hockey game and got loaded…except for the girl driving us cuz she is pregnant with my friends baby. Well after the game one of the girls with us decides to tell her that she heard from somebody at a party that he (the father of the baby/her BF) was banging this notorious slut or at least about to. Well needless to say all hell broke loose at this point and everyone is crying and screaming.
Fast forward to the next day and the pregnant girl now refuses to believe the story because her lover denied it and why would he lie about it? It was obviously everybody else trying to break up their happy family. My guess is this guy probably stays with his cheater as well so the moral of my story is you can’t tell somebody something they aren’t trying to hear so it is better to just keep your mouth shut on these types of things.
Worst. Moral. Ever.
Worst. Story. Ever.
@SgtRock@Drunk@Noon
I’m crackin up over here…Hilarous
The saddest thing about this story is definitely “#chive on”. Hi, in this bizarre situation I’m a part of, it is very important I give a shoutout to this lame-ass website that I use to identify myself. ONLY ON THE CHIVE COULD SOMETHING THIS CRAZY HAPPEN, GUESS YOU COULD SAY IM A REAL CHIVER LOL!!!!”
What is the chive? I just know it as a site that tags some pictures of ladies from time to time.
@judasdubois It’s Pinterest for 13 year old boys.
And Storm Front members.
That sounds awful.
Oh Internet. Yes, there’s a lot of dopey stuff on The Chive, just as there is here. Yes, there’s a lot of what “sophisticated” internet folk would consider childish stuff on the chive, but there’s also a huge philanthropic part to it also. They do a ton of charity work so I wouldn’t be so hasty as to dump on them completely. It may not be your cup of tea, but don’t sell it short for it’s efforts. It does move to give back than just about any other similar site, but the people at BIG PINTEREST don’t want you to know about it.
I enjoy the Chive, but I agree.. Unneeded plug of an okay website.
There’s nothing wrong with the website and the charity work is a bonus, but for some reason following the site turns people into insufferable jackasses.
@Andrew Daisuke I’d say it’s more like 9gag for frat boys
@ArtCarnage we’re both describing the same things. Frat Bros = 13 year old boys.
As so many others have said before me–the website is fine, it’s the douchebags that read it (and buy their clothing, get tattoos, etc) that bring down the whole thing. I guess it’s good if you want to be able to technically say you weren’tl looking at porn (“look, they have clothes on!”) in front of your boss…
[climbs highest mountain in the land, stands at peak overlooking entire Internet]
faaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaake
What is the mountain called?
Mount Saint Fake
Mount Who Gives a Shit.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. You’re my favorite DG.
I picture a giant dark cloud over PornTown as I look on from Mount Saint Fake.
Invest in a paternity test, bro.
Honestly, he shouldn’t have told that dude anything about it.
What he should have done is confront the chick in line at the bathroom and blackmailed her into some free nachos and a beejer up in the Roar Zone (section 357). It’s the best spot to get some dome cause the obstructed view blocks Nosey Nelly onlookers (like the snitch who spied on the girl in the story).
Get dome…That had me rolling.
down the field and gaaaain, a simba on her faaaace
This whole thing gives me a very dirty feeling. To have this sort of shit dumped onto the internet for the mob to comment on is dangerous. One or both of these idiots are going to start earning money because of this, and that only makes a sad situation even sadder.
Ugh, 8 months pregnant? Hopefully their house has a lot of stairs.
A good “sweep the leg, Johnny” always works.
Possible other conclusions:
Guy in attendance is her brother
She never wanted to go to the game in the first place and would prefer to hang out with her just-friend Jason
It’s a Lions game and she would, quiet literally, rather be anywhere else
Polyamorist relationship
She is not with either person, and simple got dragged to a game with friends
This is all I could think of. Some asshat at a Lions game confronted a dude and his bored-to-death sister he is trying to reconnect with.
In which case, no harm done.
That would probably help them reconnect, as I bet they’d laugh their asses off at it…
so true was thinking husband is a leap, what if the husband/ex-husband/baby daddy in whatever capacity is the one texting and this guy is the side piece.
A brother that puts his arm around his sister??
Closer kin deeper in.
Ppl need to mind their own fkn buisness and keep to themselfs. I hate nosey fucks
Cheater
Perhaps her water broke and she was texting her OBGYN.
#chiveon/#killyourself
the most shocking part of this story is that her haircut and highlights somehow were overlooked by two separate men.
Nailed it
YES. She is wearing the “I Quit” ‘do.
@nadavegan – Nailed it.
i actually prefer dumpy girls at ford field to pretty girls like you thxx
BROS BEFORE HOES !!!
on her way to demarco murrays with the other loyals
You mean Spray Tan
or how about that guy mind his own business and stop reading other peoples messages.
He’s at a Lions game… what the fuck else is he gonna do?
I’m all for people minding their own business.
I’m also all for no fucks being given when cheaters are called on their bullshit. So good for this dude speaking out.
While we hear more from the dudebro part of the chive, the boobs, the re-posts, there are a lot of great things the charity does. I am not into the whole ‘get wasted at a sausage fest and air hug girls in pictures’ part of the site, but their charity programs are pretty special.
chive was grown by being popular among the military. It’s like reddit with tits from actual consenting girls. Their first major airtime was when Brendan Marrocco wore a chive shirt during some tv interviews. they were also behind the ‘girl who quit via whiteboard’ post. Although the chive is a sausage fest and the events have to pay hot girls to show up, they do some pretty awesome things on the charity side.
For example, I live in Colorado and they have done a lot to help local kiddo Jaiden Rogers. [chivecharities.org]
[citation needed]
If his is real it’s a fucking shitty, shitty thing to do.
He has NO idea what kind of relationship those two share. The man or the woman involved might both be abusive. He might go home and read his note and break her fucking nose. Or he accuses her and she might fucking stab him.
If a stranger steps in between a couple fighting when it’s clearly becoming physical, that’s one thing(that goes for stopping women hitting men as well as men hitting woman). That’s defending people.
But this dude has got NO idea what he’s seen. He’s got no idea.
He has no idea what the household is like, the circumstances.
If she is cheating, it’s awful and sad.
But handing the cuckholded man a note is a fucking terrible, terrible way to address it. He had absolutely no fucking right and that man and woman haven’t killed each other I think she’d be in her rights to take legal action.
**If that man and woman havent killed each other
Yeah, sounds pretty fake. And the guy who wrote that note and then advertised it to the internet is a big ol’ tool.
CHIVE ON DUDE! #justice
It was thanksgiving. She probably was texting a family member who couldn’t make it home for the holiday